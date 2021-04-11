Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Minor League Baseball is Back. Is It Any Better?

by: PointBlank Radio Talkin' Mets 11m

Mike Silva talks about the new minor league baseball setup with Greg Larson, author of the book "Clubbie: A Minor League Baseball Memoir." Greg was a clubhouse attendant in the NY-Penn League shares his thoughts on the new minor league setup, tells...

New York Post
Michael Conforto’s nightmarish start leads to Mets lineup demotion

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 13m

Michael Conforto’s early-season slump has led to a drop in the lineup. The Mets’ right fielder, who had hit in the three-hole in each of the first five games of the season, was set to bat sixth

Defector
Today’s Marlins-Mets Game Lasted A Whopping Seven Minutes

by: Samer Kalaf Defector 22m

Through no fault of his own, Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman made it through only nine pitches in today’s home game against the Miami Marlins. Since morning, the weather in New York could be categorized as “wet and gross,” but at 1:10 p.m., the...

Newsday
Kershaw barely outduels Scherzer, Dodgers sweep Nats 3-0 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 27m

(AP) -- Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings of five-hit ball to win an outstanding duel with Max Scherzer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept three games from the Washington Nationals with a 3-0 victo

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Another Rainy Day in Flushing Meadows

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 32m

People dont ask us what we do in spring when theres baseball. They know what we do. We stare out the window and we hope its not raining. It was raining out the window. Yet it did.

Amazin' Avenue
Today’s Mets game suspended due to rain

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 45m

The Mets and Marlins got a few batters in before a steady rain suspended the game.

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Marcus Stroman | 04/11/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Luis Rojas discusses Marcus Stroman's frustration with the game against the Marlins being postponed

WFAN
Marcus Stroman unhappy Mets game started in rain

by: John Healy Radio.com: WFAN 1h

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman had his start on Sunday wasted after the decision was made to try and start the game in the rain, which lasted for all of seven minutes.

