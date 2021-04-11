Do Not Sell My Personal Information

With Rain Forecast, Mets Should’ve Used An Opener

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

The rain forecast wasn’t promising, but for some reason the New York Mets thought they had a window of time to get in the series finale against the Miami Marlins. They didn’t. Marcus St…

Talkin' Mets
Minor League Baseball is Back. Is It Any Better?

by: PointBlank Radio Talkin' Mets 2h

Mike Silva talks about the new minor league baseball setup with Greg Larson, author of the book "Clubbie: A Minor League Baseball Memoir." Greg was a clubhouse attendant in the NY-Penn League shares his thoughts on the new minor league setup, tells...

New York Post
Michael Conforto’s nightmarish start leads to Mets lineup demotion

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 2h

Michael Conforto’s early-season slump has led to a drop in the lineup. The Mets’ right fielder, who had hit in the three-hole in each of the first five games of the season, was set to bat sixth

Defector
Today’s Marlins-Mets Game Lasted A Whopping Seven Minutes

by: Samer Kalaf Defector 2h

Through no fault of his own, Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman made it through only nine pitches in today’s home game against the Miami Marlins. Since morning, the weather in New York could be categorized as “wet and gross,” but at 1:10 p.m., the...

Newsday
Kershaw barely outduels Scherzer, Dodgers sweep Nats 3-0 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings of five-hit ball to win an outstanding duel with Max Scherzer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept three games from the Washington Nationals with a 3-0 victo

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Another Rainy Day in Flushing Meadows

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

People dont ask us what we do in spring when theres baseball. They know what we do. We stare out the window and we hope its not raining. It was raining out the window. Yet it did.

Amazin' Avenue
Today’s Mets game suspended due to rain

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The Mets and Marlins got a few batters in before a steady rain suspended the game.

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Marcus Stroman | 04/11/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Luis Rojas discusses Marcus Stroman's frustration with the game against the Marlins being postponed

