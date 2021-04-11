New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets SP Marcus Stroman on Playing Game in Rain: 'Not Smart at All'
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 1h
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was critical of the decision to start Sunday's game against the Marlins amid a downpour, citing safety concerns for players.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets P Marcus Stroman upset game started with heavy rain, was delayed almost instantly
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 5s
The Mets-Marlins game went into a rain delay after just seven pitches on Sunday.
Gregorius powers Phillies to narrow win over Braves | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 6m
(AP) -- Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's four-run fourth inning and had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap the Atlanta Braves' four-game winning s
Marcus Stroman calls out ESPN for characterization of rain delay comments
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 36m
New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was unhappy with how ESPN characterized his comments about Sunday's game entering a rain delay after seven minutes.
With Rain Forecast, Mets Should’ve Used An Opener
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
The rain forecast wasn’t promising, but for some reason the New York Mets thought they had a window of time to get in the series finale against the Miami Marlins. They didn’t. Marcus St…
Minor League Baseball is Back. Is It Any Better?
by: PointBlank Radio — Talkin' Mets 3h
Mike Silva talks about the new minor league baseball setup with Greg Larson, author of the book "Clubbie: A Minor League Baseball Memoir." Greg was a clubhouse attendant in the NY-Penn League shares his thoughts on the new minor league setup, tells...
Michael Conforto’s nightmarish start leads to Mets lineup demotion
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 3h
Michael Conforto’s early-season slump has led to a drop in the lineup. The Mets’ right fielder, who had hit in the three-hole in each of the first five games of the season, was set to bat sixth
Today’s Marlins-Mets Game Lasted A Whopping Seven Minutes
by: Samer Kalaf — Defector 4h
Through no fault of his own, Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman made it through only nine pitches in today’s home game against the Miami Marlins. Since morning, the weather in New York could be categorized as “wet and gross,” but at 1:10 p.m., the...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Getting this wrong in real time is 100% understandable. Getting it wrong on replay is not.Awesome new rule in the MLB where you don’t even need to touch home plate to be safe https://t.co/Fx4hhYPz5iBlogger / Podcaster
-
Welcome to the stole a win club @PhilliesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Can't say I am surprised. An umpire literally applied the rules of the game incorrectly to give the Mets a win the other day, admitted that he was wrong, and nothing was done. All a part of the "human element" that is so sacred I suppose.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SInow: Marcus Stroman was not pleased with having to play Sunday's game in the rain https://t.co/ovl2yFDx00Newspaper / Magazine
-
I have no idea what they saw. Seems pretty conclusive -- and lots of texts flying in from folks around baseball asking the same. This will be a big topic of conversation tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#TheMetsJunkiesPodcast will be back tomorrow!! For now, check out previous episodes on #Spotify, #ApplePodcasts, #AnchorFM & where ever you get your podcasts!! #MetsTwitter #MetsJunkies #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MLB #MLBTwitter #MLBCentral https://t.co/P3hnpHUXppBlog / Website
- More Mets Tweets