Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Monday 4/12/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 14m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National League , N...
M.L.B. Encourages Players to Get Coronavirus Vaccine
by: James Wagner — NY Times 4m
Teams can have numerous restrictions lifted when they are 85 percent vaccinated. A few teams have reached that total so far.
Tomas Nido: Mets Back Up Catcher (2017-2020)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 29m
Tomas E. Nido Vicens was born April 12th, 1994 in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. He was born into a very athletic family. Parents: His moth...
Old Habits Die Hard
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
I started smoking cigarettes when I was 16 years old. I thought smoking made me look cool. When I turned 21, I decided to quit. I figured th...
Mets P Marcus Stroman upset game started with heavy rain, was delayed almost instantly
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h
The Mets-Marlins game went into a rain delay after just seven pitches on Sunday.
Gregorius powers Phillies to narrow win over Braves | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's four-run fourth inning and had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap the Atlanta Braves' four-game winning s
Marcus Stroman calls out ESPN for characterization of rain delay comments
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 2h
New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was unhappy with how ESPN characterized his comments about Sunday's game entering a rain delay after seven minutes.
Mets SP Marcus Stroman on Playing Game in Rain: 'Not Smart at All'
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 3h
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was critical of the decision to start Sunday's game against the Marlins amid a downpour, citing safety concerns for players.
RT @MikeSteffanos: Brand new on Mike's Mets: Old Habits Die Hard Still waiting for the "new Mets" to show up https://t.co/Y8DSf6jTx3 #Mets #LGM #LGM2021 https://t.co/TUxdnrWJvdBlogger / Podcaster
Thanks for having me! Mets fans: Lori and I agreed the offense will be fine. The bullpen, though? Uh, we’ll see.Resetting the program - Great stuff from @JustinCToscano on @Mets. Coming up at 12:20, I'll be joined by @MarkCannizzaro on @TheMasters and maybe a little @nyjets and Sam Darnold trade. Right now, phone lines are open at 877-337-6666. Topic for you: did Odor's hit wake up Yanks?Beat Writer / Columnist
If this is SAFE, Richard’s wife might actually come back. @RichardStaffProspect
RT @Buster_ESPN: I have no idea what they saw. Seems pretty conclusive -- and lots of texts flying in from folks around baseball asking the same. This will be a big topic of conversation tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
I’ll be on with Lori next. Let’s talk some Mets. Tune in!coming up on @WFAN660 - I'll be talking @Mets with @JustinCToscano. Any questions for Justin? Hit me up now on twitter here. You can listen on radio or at https://t.co/OpYVJ2nnnIBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MikeVacc: Column: only the #Mets can turn something as mundane as a rainy day in April into a soap opera. https://t.co/3rOGQOz4W9Beat Writer / Columnist
