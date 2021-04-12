New York Mets
NY Mets series against Phillies: What to watch for, pitching matchups
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 38m
Here are three things to watch and projected pitching matchups for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies series.
deGrom K's 14, Still Gets L
by: N/A — Mets Maniacs 41m
Check out this episode where Mike and I cover the Mets last game, in which deGrom pitched 8 innings, struck out 14, and gave up one run but still got handed the loss. Follow us on Twitter @MetsManiacsPod Rate & Review on Apple Podcasts Find us on...
Mets still not capitalizing on deGrom's excellence
by: AP — USA Today 56m
The new-look Mets have a familiar problem so far: Even when Jacob deGrom is on the mound, they’re surprisingly beatable
Monday’s Pitching Preview 4/12
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
After a wasted effort on Sunday, the Mets will kick off a new series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. This time around the four game-set will be hosted in Queens against a 6-3 division rival in the Phillies. The Mets plan to send left-hand
Mets still not capitalizing on deGrom's excellence | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
The new-look Mets have a familiar problem so far: Even when Jacob deGrom is on the mound, they're surprisingly beatable.DeGrom struck out 14 on Saturday, but New York lost 3-0 to the Miami Marlins. In
Michael Conforto Singled Out For Mets Team Wide Slump
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4h
If the New York Mets were to have played in the game against the Miami Marlins, Michael Conforto was going to bat sixth. The reason why is Conforto is slumping. There’s no doubt Conforto is s…
Frank Isola on the Knicks and Nets, Plus Yankees Avoid a Sweep and Mets Blow Another deGrom Start
by: John Jastremski — The Ringer 4h
Discussing the Knicks’ future, whether the Nets will have chemistry problems come playoff time, the Yankees avoiding the sweep against the Rays, and more
deGrom gets no run support | 04/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Jacob deGrom gets no run support from the Mets' offense, Michael Conforto starts the season in a slump | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo
