The Metropolitan: Rain of terror
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 1h
Yesterday’s rainout drama! Plus, today’s matchup vs. Philly
3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Split Washed Out Series With Marlins
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 12m
The New York Mets' inconsistent play continued into the second series of the year as they split two games with the Miami Marlins, with Sunday's finale suspended due to rain and rescheduled for Aug
Mets Morning News for April 12, 2021
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 37m
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
What happened to all the colorful Mets caps?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 58m
Long story short, I was looking to buy an orange cap. Long time readers know I have posted tons of wacky Mets caps over the years and I was stunned to find….they are all gone from the various websites! Is this the Fanatics Borg taking over? I...
NY Mets: What to expect from Trevor Hildenberger in the bullpen
by: William Wetzel — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The New York Mets have already lost a couple of players to the IL including relief pitcher Dellin Betances. The result was that a former Twins pitcher is g...
Marty’s musings: Joe Musgrove makes history
by: Steven Martano — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 1h
Joe Mugrove becomes the first Padres’ pitcher to throw a no-no.
Reese Kaplan -- It's Only Been a Week, Folks. Breathe!
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
On Sunday morning I found myself dropping my car off to have a flat tire fixed at the local Sam’s Club. Apparently one of the member benefi...
Ranking MLB's 10 current aces -- and the candidates to join them
by: Kiley McDaniel, ESPN MLB Insider — ESPN Chicago: White Sox Report 2h
What is an ace? Well, that's complicated. So we set some specific criteria and identified the pitchers who fit them.
Tweets
RT @NewsdaySports: Mets-Marlins a wash as Marcus Stroman rips decision to start game in the rain: https://t.co/BOu5RLOyE2 | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/v2YMuyNNb2Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Verly32: The fact that people are making a big deal out of @STR0 being pissed today’s game was handled the way it was is mind blowing. Of course he is. He now misses a start AND players were risking injuries being out there. EVERYONE should be madBlogger / Podcaster
RT @leprekhan: Can't say I am surprised. An umpire literally applied the rules of the game incorrectly to give the Mets a win the other day, admitted that he was wrong, and nothing was done. All a part of the "human element" that is so sacred I suppose.Beat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
This headline, depending on how you read the word “slipped on,” has multiple meanings. Do better NY Times! 😊Hideki Matsuyama, who slipped on the green jacket on Sunday, is golf's quiet superstar. https://t.co/vUC1ymYbOeBeat Writer / Columnist
Brandon Nimmo is already at +1 OAA in CF 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
