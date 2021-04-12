New York Mets
Mets-Phillies game postponed due to weather - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 21m
The Mets have played just five games in 12 days.
Taijuan Walker, Marcus Stroman To Tackle Tuesday’s Twin Slate
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 18m
As announced by manager Luis Rojas after the cancelation of Monday evening's game, the Mets will start Taijuan Walker and Marcus Stroman in Tuesday's double header against the Philadelphia Phillie
Tonight’s Mets-Phillies game postponed due to rain
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 23m
It will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader beginning tomorrow at 4:10 pm ET.
Fwaidy cat Mets afraid of a widdle rain and Marcus Stroman
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 39m
Ooooh we better over-think things and rain the game out early so Marcus Stroman doesn’t yell at us. THE INMATES ARE RUNNING THE ASYLUM. GET CONTROL STEVE!!!! Let’s play some baseball this season!!! METS-PHILLIES POSTPONED TONIGHT Game...
Mets' Marcus Stroman to pitch Friday at Colorado after rain-delay fiasco
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 40m
Some wondered if the Mets would push Stroman's next start in the rotation up, potentially to Wednesday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Lindor's new Mets deal includes $21M signing bonus
by: AP — USA Today 48m
Francisco Lindor gets a $21 million signing bonus as part of his $341 million, 10-year contract with the New York...
Mets-Phillies rained out; doubleheader set for Tuesday | Newsday
by: Newsday.com — Newsday 56m
Monday night's Mets-Phillies game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Tuesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The first game will start at 4:10 p.m. Ea
Mets-Phillies postponed Monday, game to be made up Tuesday
by: WFAN.com — Radio.com: WFAN 57m
Monday’s game between the Mets and Phillies has been postponed due to rain, and will be made up as Game 1 of a single-admission doubleheader starting at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday
RT @fattlipp: @Metstradamus I forgot my mantra.Blogger / Podcaster
Question - if I paid for a covid test within the last 72 hours to attend tonight’s @mets game, do the Mets reimburse me or does it just suck to be me?Blogger / Podcaster
I wonder if Rick Helling or Jon Lieber ever crank call Jacob deGrom about his W-L record.Beat Writer / Columnist
Highest swinging strike rate by a qualified pitcher: 1. Freddy Peralta - 36.4% 2. Shane Bieber - 35.7% 3. Trevor Rogers - 35.3% 4. Jacob deGrom - 34.9% 5. Duane Underwood Jr. - 31.9% https://t.co/ZpGNkcUkopMisc
RT @OmarMinayaFan: It’s really unfair that the Mets have only played five games so far. Some teams have played ten! I demand to speak to the manager of baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
I love the Mets, man.Blogger / Podcaster
