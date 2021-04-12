Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
60594395_thumbnail

Kyle Higashioka Powers Yankees to Win Over Toronto

by: The Associated Press NY Times 2h

The Yankees’ backup catcher homered twice. The Mets were rained out and the Minnesota Twins postponed their game.

ESPN
53942166_thumbnail

Umpire West gets $500K in suit against Lo Duca

by: Associated Press ESPN 19m

Major league umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 in damages plus interest dating to July 8 in a defamation suit against former All-Star catcher Paul Lo Duca.

Mack's Mets
59580791_thumbnail

Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Tuesday 4/13/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 44m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League ,...

Sportsnaut
60595077_thumbnail

MLB umpire Joe West wins $500K from ex-player in defamation suit

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 39m

Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest on Monday after winning a defamation lawsuit against former major league player Paul Lo Duca.

Newsday
60594811_thumbnail

Cooper drives in 3 to lift Marlins over Braves in 10 innings | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 59m

(AP) -- Garrett Cooper had three RBIs and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning off Jacob Webb, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.The 10th bega

centerfieldmaz
60594777_thumbnail

Remembering Mets History: (1967) Tom Seaver's MLB Debut

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1h

April 13th 1967: In a much anticipated debut it was tonight that Mets history changed. For it was on this night that a young rookie pitch...

Big League Stew
60594655_thumbnail

MLB umpire Joe West wins $500K defamation suit against ex-player who accused him of rigging strike zone

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h

Paul Lo Duca accused Joe West of trading strike calls for access to a classic car.

MLB Trade Rumors
60594000_thumbnail

NL Injury Notes: D-backs, Carrasco, Lamet

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 2h

Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen will make his first start of the season on Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com tweets. The &hellip;

