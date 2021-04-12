New York Mets
Umpire West gets $500K in suit against Lo Duca
by: Associated Press — ESPN 19m
Major league umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 in damages plus interest dating to July 8 in a defamation suit against former All-Star catcher Paul Lo Duca.
