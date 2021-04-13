Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
60597157_thumbnail

MLB's 2020 rookies debut all over again with fans in stands | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 20m

(AP) -- Trevor Rogers' major league debut was only about half what he expected.“A lot of jitters,” the Miami Marlins left-hander recalled. “And a lot of cardboard cutouts.”Rogers, like the other 211

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Newsday
60597305_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Twins delayed opener; Phils-Mets play 2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2m

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___POSTPONEDThe Red Sox and Twins were scheduled to begin their series in Minnesota a day late.Monday's opener of a four-game set at Target Field was

The Hall of Very Good
60596775_thumbnail

The HOVG Podcast: Bill Hetrick

by: The Hall of Very Good The Sports Daily: The Hall of Very Good 1h

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bill Hetrick. The co-founder of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum (and big time memorabilia collector!) talks to the boys about hi…

ESPN
53942166_thumbnail

Umpire West gets $500K in suit against Lo Duca

by: Associated Press ESPN 3h

Major league umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 in damages plus interest dating to July 8 in a defamation suit against former All-Star catcher Paul Lo Duca.

Mack's Mets
59580791_thumbnail

Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Tuesday 4/13/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 4h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League ,...

Metro News
60596378_thumbnail

Ump Joe West wins $500K from ex-player in defamation suit - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 2h

Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest on Monday after winning a defamation lawsuit against former major league player Paul Lo Duca. Judge John Kelley of Manhattan (N.Y.) Supreme Court rendered the decision. Lo Duca had said on “The...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Sportsnaut
60595077_thumbnail

MLB umpire Joe West wins $500K from ex-player in defamation suit

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 4h

Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest on Monday after winning a defamation lawsuit against former major league player Paul Lo Duca.

Newsday
60594811_thumbnail

Cooper drives in 3 to lift Marlins over Braves in 10 innings | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4h

(AP) -- Garrett Cooper had three RBIs and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning off Jacob Webb, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.The 10th bega

centerfieldmaz
60594777_thumbnail

Remembering Mets History: (1967) Tom Seaver's MLB Debut

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 4h

April 13th 1967: In a much anticipated debut it was tonight that Mets history changed. For it was on this night that a young rookie pitch...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets