New York Mets

nj.com
60597948_thumbnail

Dr. Fauci: ‘I would not hesitate to go to an outdoor baseball game’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, making him the top epidemiologist in the Biden administration.

Mack's Mets
60597726_thumbnail

Mets Games Played On This Date: April 13

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 23m

  April 13, 1967 – Tom Seaver makes his Major League Debut, and the Mets play their first home game in 1962.     10 Years ago today: Yea...

Lohud
60597451_thumbnail

Why Taijuan Walker's start to NY Mets tenure has been so encouraging

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

It's early in Taijuan Walker's tenure with the Mets, but he's already shown encouraging signs.

Newsday
60597305_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Twins delayed opener; Phils-Mets play 2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___POSTPONEDThe Red Sox and Twins were scheduled to begin their series in Minnesota a day late.Monday's opener of a four-game set at Target Field was

The Hall of Very Good
60596775_thumbnail

The HOVG Podcast: Bill Hetrick

by: The Hall of Very Good The Sports Daily: The Hall of Very Good 3h

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bill Hetrick. The co-founder of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum (and big time memorabilia collector!) talks to the boys about hi…

ESPN
53942166_thumbnail

Umpire West gets $500K in suit against Lo Duca

by: Associated Press ESPN 5h

Major league umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 in damages plus interest dating to July 8 in a defamation suit against former All-Star catcher Paul Lo Duca.

Metro News
60596378_thumbnail

Ump Joe West wins $500K from ex-player in defamation suit - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 4h

Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest on Monday after winning a defamation lawsuit against former major league player Paul Lo Duca. Judge John Kelley of Manhattan (N.Y.) Supreme Court rendered the decision. Lo Duca had said on “The...

Sportsnaut
60595077_thumbnail

MLB umpire Joe West wins $500K from ex-player in defamation suit

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 5h

Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest on Monday after winning a defamation lawsuit against former major league player Paul Lo Duca.

