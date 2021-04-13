New York Mets
Dr. Fauci: ‘I would not hesitate to go to an outdoor baseball game’ - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, making him the top epidemiologist in the Biden administration.
Mets Games Played On This Date: April 13
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 23m
April 13, 1967 – Tom Seaver makes his Major League Debut, and the Mets play their first home game in 1962. 10 Years ago today: Yea...
Why Taijuan Walker's start to NY Mets tenure has been so encouraging
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
It's early in Taijuan Walker's tenure with the Mets, but he's already shown encouraging signs.
LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Twins delayed opener; Phils-Mets play 2 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___POSTPONEDThe Red Sox and Twins were scheduled to begin their series in Minnesota a day late.Monday's opener of a four-game set at Target Field was
The HOVG Podcast: Bill Hetrick
by: The Hall of Very Good — The Sports Daily: The Hall of Very Good 3h
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bill Hetrick. The co-founder of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum (and big time memorabilia collector!) talks to the boys about hi…
Umpire West gets $500K in suit against Lo Duca
by: Associated Press — ESPN 5h
Major league umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 in damages plus interest dating to July 8 in a defamation suit against former All-Star catcher Paul Lo Duca.
Ump Joe West wins $500K from ex-player in defamation suit - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 4h
Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest on Monday after winning a defamation lawsuit against former major league player Paul Lo Duca. Judge John Kelley of Manhattan (N.Y.) Supreme Court rendered the decision. Lo Duca had said on “The...
MLB umpire Joe West wins $500K from ex-player in defamation suit
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 5h
Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest on Monday after winning a defamation lawsuit against former major league player Paul Lo Duca.
