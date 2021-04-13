New York Mets
MLB rumors: Cubs fear coronavirus outbreak; 3 players land on COVID list - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 42m
The Chicago Cubs placed three relief pitchers on MLB's COVID-19-related injured list on Monday.
Phillies, Mets set for single-admission doubleheader at Citi Field - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 28m
Rain forced the postponement of Monday's game at Citi Field between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
Mets: The mysterious disappearance of Alex Torres from major league games
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 41m
Alex Torres pitched in 39 games for the 2015 New York Mets. In his 34.1 innings of work, the lefty put together a 3.15 ERA despite some shaky numbers to su...
Syracuse Mets will require Covid-19 tests, vax info from fans, a new sign of summer - syracuse.com
by: Teri Weaver | tweaver@syracuse.com — Syracuse 42m
Some things at the ballpark remain sacred: You can still get a hot dog and a beer.
Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/13/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 48m
Good Morning. Mets to play two today with Walker and Stroman on the mound, Carlos Carrasco looking good, and S...
Dr. Fauci: ‘I would not hesitate to go to an outdoor baseball game’ - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, making him the top epidemiologist in the Biden administration.
Why Taijuan Walker's start to NY Mets tenure has been so encouraging
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 3h
It's early in Taijuan Walker's tenure with the Mets, but he's already shown encouraging signs.
LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Twins delayed opener; Phils-Mets play 2 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3h
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___POSTPONEDThe Red Sox and Twins were scheduled to begin their series in Minnesota a day late.Monday's opener of a four-game set at Target Field was
What, if anything, can we expect from Trevor Hildenberger? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/Vn370tVCdABlogger / Podcaster
Yes, this is a very easy thing for them to implement.@The7Line I just came back from Raymond James stadium and they did contactless payment and giving a tip was always a choice. Wasn't even complicated.Super Fan
We're a week into the #Mets season. Let's overreact to everything. #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/z5Gxb2VUtZBlogger / Podcaster
54 Years ago today: 4/13/1967; The Franchise debuts – Tom Seaver, goes 5.1 innings - 6 hits, 2 runs, 8 Ks. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB @JohnMackinAde Mets Games Played On This Date: April 13 https://t.co/TppDBOUbDUBlogger / Podcaster
Good Morning. Mets to play two today with Walker and Stroman on the mound, Carlos Carrasco looking good, and Seth Lugo is playing catch. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB @JohnMackinAde Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/13/2021 https://t.co/SZYOaqTewuBlogger / Podcaster
