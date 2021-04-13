Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for April 13, 2021

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Mets Minors
Mets Top 30 Prospects: 20-16 Led By Jose Butto

by: Steve Schaeffler Mets Minors 52s

20. Michel Otanez, RHPB/T: R/R     Age: 23 (7/3/1997)Height: 6’3’’    Weight: 215Acquired: International Free Agent in 2016 out of the Dominican RepublicETA: 2023    Previous Ra

New York Mets Videos

Amazin’ Mets Alumni Podcast: The Curious Case of Sidd Finch

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 19m

It might be the greatest April Fools’ joke in sports history. Jay Horwitz talks with Joe Berton who played Sidd Finch and Sports Illustrated photographer Lay...

Mets Merized
Players of the Week: Brandon Nimmo Shines, Jacob DeGrom Dominates

by: Brian Devine Mets Merized Online 29m

The first week of the 2021 season didn’t go exactly as planned for the New York Mets. Five of their first ten scheduled games have been postponed, and they ended the week with a 2-3 record. But

amNewYork
MLB ump Joe West wins $500K from ex-Met Paul Lo Duca in defamation suit | amNewYork

by: amNY News amNewYork 32m

Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest after winning a defamation lawsuit against former major league player Paul Lo Duca.

Mack's Mets
Mack - Where Do I See The Mets RIGHT NOW At 1.1

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 32m

Good morning.   Now that both the prep and college seasons are underway, we are beginning to weed out some of the players that were once pic...

Amazin' Avenue
UnforMETable: Julio Franco

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 34m

The veteran joined the Mets at the end of an historically lengthy baseball career.

Mets Briefing
The Metropolitan: Double your pleasure

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 2h

The Mets play two tonight. Plus: We dive deep into Jake's new arsenal

Rising Apple

Mets Starting Lineup: Play Luis Guillorme as much as possible while J.D. Davis is out

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

I’ve been very wrong about Luis Guillorme over the last few years. I doubted his abilities to grow as a player. In his early days with the New York Mets,...

