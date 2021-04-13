New York Mets
MLB ump Joe West awarded $500K from ex-player in defamation suit - Metro Philadelphia
by: Reuters — Metro News 1h
Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest after winning a defamation lawsuit against former major league player Paul Lo Duca. Judge John Kelley of the Manhattan Supreme Court rendered the decision. Lo Duca had said on “The Favorites”...
Don’t Worry About Michael Conforto’s Early Season Struggles
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 6m
Following an extremely successful offseason that saw the New York Mets acquire all-star position players like Francisco Lindor and James McCann, they were expecting their offense to take a major s
Today's MLB Games 4/13/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 10m
Here Are All of Today's Games And Pitching Matchups:
Watch What You Say About Joe West
by: Ray Ratto — Defector 12m
Joe West is anything you feel like hating about umpires, so go ahead and indulge yourself. It doesn’t matter why you think he ruins your viewing experience, just so long as you don’t make up a reason that can be proven to be a lie. Former Mets...
Jacob deGrom’s new Spiderman pitch
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 15m
How the Mets' ace continues to improve his fastball.
Game notes for game Mets will probably cancel anyway PSYCHE
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 21m
The Mets claim they will actually continue their first homestand of the season today…New York opens up a four-game series against the Phillies…The Mets went 1-1 against the Marlins before their Sunday game was postponed due to rain…Following this...
Mets call up Stephen Tarpley to be 27th man for today’s doubleheader
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 22m
The Mets gain an additional lefty out of the ‘pen against the Phillies.
NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Game 1 lineups for Tuesday's DH
by: John Connolly — North Jersey 32m
Chase Anderson (0-1, 3.60) will start Game 1 for the Phillies, while Taijuan Walker (0-0, 3.00) gets the call for the Mets.
Francisco Lindor Media Availability
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 33m
Francisco Lindor speaks before today’s doubleheader with Philadelphia.
RT @Metsmerized: Don’t Worry About Michael Conforto’s Early Season Struggles https://t.co/Y5WQmmswAPBlogger / Podcaster
🗣🙌🏾Player
New Post: Don’t Worry About Michael Conforto’s Early Season Struggles https://t.co/h3SfziBJcb #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
RT @Superflyyy6: The fact that some responses to this is hate is sad and yet not surprising. Thank you for using your platform and spreading love King 🖤 https://t.co/luILDKxb59Player
Phillies lineup today vs. Mets (Game 1): 1. McCutchen 7 2. Hoskins 3 3. Harper 9 4. Bohm 5 5. Gregorius 6 6. Segura 4 7. Knapp 2 8. Quinn 8 9. Anderson 1 Leading Off (w/@MarksReeseWIP) starts at 3 on @SportsRadioWIP. I’ll be on for Final Out after Game 2.TV / Radio Personality
Today’s (Game 1) #Phillies Lineup: McCutchen LF Hoskins 1B Harper RF Bohm 3B Gregorius SS Segura 2B Knapp C Quinn CF Anderson SP (0-1, 3.60 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
