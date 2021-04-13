New York Mets
Francisco Lindor leans on Carlos Beltran as he gets settled in NY - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 45m
As Francisco Lindor settles into his new home in New York, the one thing missing from his transition to a new team has been wins.
Mets Bullpen off to Rough Start In 2021
by: Matthew Rothman — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 9m
It has been a rough start for thew New York Mets bullpen though their first five games this season and are already dealing with an injury.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor wants the organization to extend Michael Conforto
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 11m
The New York Mets acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor back in January, knowing that it would have taken a huge financial commitment to lock him up to a long-term contract. One day before Opening Day, however, both sides were able to hammer out a deal.
Video Story: Phillies-Mets Game 1 highlights
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 12m
Phillies @ Mets Apr. 13, 2021
Mets' turn a double play | 04/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 13m
Mets' turn a double play, retiring Didi Gregorius and Jean Segura to end the top of the 4th inning
I've Got Those Small Sample Size Blues
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 28m
We waited months for baseball to come back. Now that it has, we've been rewarded with 5 whole games in the first 12 days of the season. I've...
Game Chatter: Taijuan Walker & Marcus Stroman (4/13/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
Please use this chatter for both games. You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
Mack's Mock Pick - #71 - 2B - Roc Riggio
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Roc Riggio Mack's spin - Riggio has tremendous power for someone that is 5-9. His biggest asset is the amount of positions he can play. T...
So if this becomes a runner for the phillies are we talking about how they have ruined the integrity if the sport?? Seems only fair #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
New episode is available now. Talking about the first week of Mets baseball Podbean: https://t.co/AYBD7eliNU All other platforms: https://t.co/zEOnSAjLwt #Mets #LGM #LFGM #PodernFamily https://t.co/lWbLRGSIO0Blogger / Podcaster
Luis Rojas joined @SteveGelbs pregame to discuss Michael Conforto's struggles and James McCann's intangibles https://t.co/CnGdkxAwhHTV / Radio Network
Roman Quinn’s foot was outside the batters box and in the strike zone when he (may have) got hit by that pitch. Of course, so was Michael Conforto’s elbow last Thursday. The difference is of course that pitch to Quinn was not in the strike zone. #Mets #PhilliesBlogger / Podcaster
I guess the good thing about a seven inning game - especially at night - is that it ends earlier. But that may not even be good, and seven inning games need to go away regardless.Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
