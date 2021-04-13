Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread Game 2: Phillies vs Mets, 8:05 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 53m

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 • 8:05 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Aaron Nola (0-0, 2.53) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0, 1.42)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMHope you are ready to double

New York Post
Jonathan Villar’s clutch hit leads Mets past Phillies in Game 1 of doubleheader

by: Mike Puma New York Post 33m

An already waterlogged Mets lineup got further soaked for much of Tuesday’s opener of a doubleheader against the Phillies, but at least there was a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Jonathan

Newsday
Mets win doubleheader opener, edge Phillies 4-3 in extras | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 36m

(AP) -- Pete Alonso and Jonathan Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to give the New York Mets a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of their doubleheader Tues

Film Room
Phillies vs. Mets Highlights | 04/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 45m

Jonathan Villar's walk-off single helped lead the Mets to a 4-3 win in extra innings in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Phillies

Empire Sports Media
Villar’s Caps Off Comeback With Walk-Off Single in 4-3 Victory

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 47m

The New York Mets sleepwalking offense desperately needed something to wake themselves up, and they finally found it their 4-3 walk-off win. It looked like the Mets would play in another miserable doubleheader after the Philadelphia Phillies took...

Amazin' Avenue
Final score: Mets 4, Phillies 3—Walker Off, Jonathan Villar!

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 47m

Jonathan Villar delivers the walk-off hit in a ping-pong extra inning affair.

Mets Junkies
Mets Postgame Predictions recap 4/13/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 47m

Predictions Final Score Phillies 2 Mets 4 Mets Player of the Game Brandon Nimmo Phillies Player of the Game Didi Gregorious Mets First Hit of the Game Brandon Nimmo Phillies First Hit of the Game Jean Segura How I Get Graded Every prediction I make...

Lohud
NY Mets: Jonathan Villar walks off Phillies in extras

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 49m

Jonathan Villar delivered a walkoff hit in extras (the eighth inning) and the New York Mets took game one of the doubleheader against the Phillies.

Mets Merized
Villar Walk-Off Hit Propels Mets to 4-3 Game One Win

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 53m

The New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on a walk off hit in Game 1 of a split doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon (Box Score).Right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker made his secon

