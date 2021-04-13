New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Pregame Predictions: Doubleheader Game 2 4/13/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 47m
I don’t have time to do lineups because I have somewhere to be, but I wanted to make sure the prediction was out! PREDICTIONS Final Score Phillies 3 Mets 5 Mets Player of the Game Francisco Lindor Phillies Player of the Game Matt Joyce Mets First...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Jonathan Villar’s clutch hit leads Mets past Phillies in Game 1 of doubleheader
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 34m
An already waterlogged Mets lineup got further soaked for much of Tuesday’s opener of a doubleheader against the Phillies, but at least there was a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Jonathan
Mets win doubleheader opener, edge Phillies 4-3 in extras | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 37m
(AP) -- Pete Alonso and Jonathan Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to give the New York Mets a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of their doubleheader Tues
Phillies vs. Mets Highlights | 04/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 45m
Jonathan Villar's walk-off single helped lead the Mets to a 4-3 win in extra innings in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Phillies
Villar’s Caps Off Comeback With Walk-Off Single in 4-3 Victory
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 47m
The New York Mets sleepwalking offense desperately needed something to wake themselves up, and they finally found it their 4-3 walk-off win. It looked like the Mets would play in another miserable doubleheader after the Philadelphia Phillies took...
Final score: Mets 4, Phillies 3—Walker Off, Jonathan Villar!
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 47m
Jonathan Villar delivers the walk-off hit in a ping-pong extra inning affair.
Mets Postgame Predictions recap 4/13/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 47m
Predictions Final Score Phillies 2 Mets 4 Mets Player of the Game Brandon Nimmo Phillies Player of the Game Didi Gregorious Mets First Hit of the Game Brandon Nimmo Phillies First Hit of the Game Jean Segura How I Get Graded Every prediction I make...
NY Mets: Jonathan Villar walks off Phillies in extras
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 49m
Jonathan Villar delivered a walkoff hit in extras (the eighth inning) and the New York Mets took game one of the doubleheader against the Phillies.
Villar Walk-Off Hit Propels Mets to 4-3 Game One Win
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 54m
The New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on a walk off hit in Game 1 of a split doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon (Box Score).Right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker made his secon
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
"We can't make any excuses, we just gotta start winning ball games" Francisco Lindor talks deluge of the Mets' postponements https://t.co/vRI4Y3DA8WTV / Radio Network
-
Woodcock is the name of the monster. Dr. Woodcock is the doctor.Dr. Woodcock, acting FDA chief, says they only expect the J&J pause to last for a matter of days.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Research project for someone: I am willing to bet that the Mets have the largest gap between starter ERA and reliever ERA of any team in baseball over the last decade. We’ve had consistently good rotations.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Stroman came back from a 3-0 count to strike out Harper on a sharp slider to end the first. #MetsMarcus Stroman, Filthy 90mph Cutter/Slider and K Strut. 😷 https://t.co/yD1aWKM3eTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MedInPanicCity: Poor Keith. Had he waited another year he could have sold his golf clubs to Cespedes.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets