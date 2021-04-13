Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets win doubleheader opener, edge Phillies 4-3 in extras

by: AP USA Today 1h

Pete Alonso and Jonathan Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to give the New York Mets a 4-3 victory...

MLB
60618723_thumbnail

Video Story: Phillies-Mets Game 2 highlights

by: N/A MLB: Phillies 7m

Phillies @ Mets Apr. 13, 2021

amNewYork
60618252_thumbnail

Villar walks off Mets, overcome another tough offensive outing in first game of doubleheader vs. Phillies | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 19m

Jonathan Villar finally came up with the big hit the New York Mets had been starving for, delivering an opposite-field single to left field to walk off a 4-3

CBS New York
60618432_thumbnail

Mets Win Doubleheader Opener, Edge Phillies In Extras

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 39m

The Mets took the opener of a four-game series between NL East rivals in extra innings.

The Apple

Mets Coming Together and It's Glorious

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 53m

Capturing momentum when they can, Rojas' boys have something special brewing

Mets Merized
60618233_thumbnail

X-Rays on Michael Conforto’s Wrist Come Back Negative

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 53m

Outfielder Michael Conforto was drilled with a 100 mph fastball from left-hander Jose Alvarado during game one of the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at

Film Room
60618123_thumbnail

Michael Conforto gets HBP | 04/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Michael Conforto gets hit by a pitch in the 6th inning

Newsday
60617732_thumbnail

Mets happy to escape with walk-off victory in opener vs Phillies, but there are concerns | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

Two walk-off wins in three games. Both requiring extra innings. Stretched over six days. The Mets may not play all that much, but when they do lately, it’s been interesting. For Thursday’s Citi Field

