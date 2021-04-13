New York Mets
Villar walks off Mets, overcome another tough offensive outing in first game of doubleheader vs. Phillies | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 20m
Jonathan Villar finally came up with the big hit the New York Mets had been starving for, delivering an opposite-field single to left field to walk off a 4-3
Video Story: Phillies-Mets Game 2 highlights
by: N/A — MLB: Phillies 8m
Phillies @ Mets Apr. 13, 2021
Mets Win Doubleheader Opener, Edge Phillies In Extras
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 40m
The Mets took the opener of a four-game series between NL East rivals in extra innings.
Mets Coming Together and It's Glorious
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 53m
Capturing momentum when they can, Rojas' boys have something special brewing
X-Rays on Michael Conforto’s Wrist Come Back Negative
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 53m
Outfielder Michael Conforto was drilled with a 100 mph fastball from left-hander Jose Alvarado during game one of the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at
Michael Conforto gets HBP | 04/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Michael Conforto gets hit by a pitch in the 6th inning
Mets win doubleheader opener, edge Phillies 4-3 in extras
by: AP — USA Today 1h
Pete Alonso and Jonathan Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to give the New York Mets a 4-3 victory...
Mets happy to escape with walk-off victory in opener vs Phillies, but there are concerns | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
Two walk-off wins in three games. Both requiring extra innings. Stretched over six days. The Mets may not play all that much, but when they do lately, it’s been interesting. For Thursday’s Citi Field
