Mets sweep the double header Tuesday behind Brandon Nimmo’s 3 hit, 3 RBI performance | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 39m
A dominant outing from Marcus Stroman mixed with solid hitting with RISP by Brandon Nimmo helped the Mets sweep Tuesday’s doubleheader, beating the Phillies ...
Duvall hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Marlins rout Braves 14-8 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 13m
(AP) -- Adam Duvall drove in seven runs against his former Atlanta teammates with four hits, including two home runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Max Fried and the Braves 14-8 on Tuesday night.Duvall'
Jeromy Burnitz: Two Time Mets Outfielder (1993-1994 / 2002-2003)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 27m
Jeromy Neal Burnitz was born on April 15, 1969 in Westminster, California. He went to high school in Conroe Texas, & attended college a...
Mets offense comes alive in doubleheader sweep of Phillies
by: tholmlundnyp — New York Post 27m
A pulse could be detected from this Mets lineup over the final eight innings Tuesday, spanning two games, and that carried the day. Jonathan Villar delivered a walk-off hit in Game 1 and Brandon
Sweet Sweep! Stroman Shuts Down Phils, 4-0, as Mets Grab Nightcap
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 30m
The Mets completed a sweep of the doubleheader with the Phillies Tuesday with a 4-0 win in Game 2.Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, and Brandon Nimmo continued his hot start with thr
Mets sweep Phillies in doubleheader - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 35m
Marcus Stroman pitched six scoreless innings as the Mets offense backed him up in a gripping fourth-inning rally for a 4-0 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Citi Field
Gut Reaction: Mets sweep 4-3 (8) & 4-0 (4/13/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 40m
Mets Dramatic Walk Off Win In Game 1 Of The Doubleheader Speaks To The Character Inside The Clubhouse By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The NY Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 44m
The Mets arrived at CitiField today knowing they were getting ready to play a twin bill which was the first of many they would be forced to play this season due to […]
