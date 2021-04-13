New York Mets
Mets sweep doubleheader from Phillies at Citi Field
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Two victories against the Phillies put the Mets over .500 and in first place in the NL East.
Mets’ Marcus Stroman dominates in Game 2 even after rainout disaster
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 57m
Marcus Stroman took an unorthodox route to the mound Tuesday night, but it didn’t get in the way of his dominant start to the season. After the Mets burned him Sunday, when he threw nine pitches
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 4/14/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National League ,...
Brandon Nimmo says Tuesday’s doubleheader wins show what the Mets are capable of | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
CF Brandon Nimmo compliments the Mets all-around performance on Tuesday, from starting pitching to the offense. Plus, Marcus Stroman has high praise for New ...
Marcus Stroman rebounds from rainout debacle with masterpiece in Mets' victory over Phillies | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 1h
On a rare dry night at Citi Field, Marcus Stroman had the Phillies wishing for a freak downpour to save them. But there was no escape from Stroman, who two days earlier stood on a waterlogged mound —
Jeromy Burnitz: Two Time Mets Outfielder (1993-1994 / 2002-2003)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
Jeromy Neal Burnitz was born on April 15, 1969 in Westminster, California. He went to high school in Conroe Texas, & attended college a...
Mets offense comes alive in doubleheader sweep of Phillies
by: tholmlundnyp — New York Post 2h
A pulse could be detected from this Mets lineup over the final eight innings Tuesday, spanning two games, and that carried the day. Jonathan Villar delivered a walk-off hit in Game 1 and Brandon
Sweet Sweep! Stroman Shuts Down Phils, 4-0, as Mets Grab Nightcap
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets completed a sweep of the doubleheader with the Phillies Tuesday with a 4-0 win in Game 2.Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, and Brandon Nimmo continued his hot start with thr
Pure domination from @BauerOutage. 🔥Official Team Account
-
#Mets Postgame Prediction Recap: Doubleheader Game 2 4/13/21 | @MichaelGaraffa | https://t.co/aNfPRMrI8W | @MetsJunkies | 🍎🍎🍎 #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LFGM #LGM #MLB #MLBtwitter https://t.co/hzgaqNbDR0Blog / Website
-
Mets Postgame Prediction Recap: Doubleheader Game 2 4/13/21 @MichaelGaraffa @MetsJunkies @Mets #LGM Michael is 24 for 44 in predictions this year, which is a .545 record! Unbelievable! https://t.co/hzgaqNbDR0Blog / Website
‘That’s how we drew it up’: Mets look their best in doubleheader sweep https://t.co/8CqIpaQgiCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: ICYMI on ESPN NY Tonight: @Hardestyespn & @gordondamer discuss the Yankees' loss tonight against the Blue Jays and the Mets' sweep of their doubleheader against the Phillies. Plus, Gordon predicts the top six picks of the 2021 NFL Draft. LISTEN: https://t.co/TJ7iDn3jwB https://t.co/oJeHQUHs9pTV / Radio Personality
