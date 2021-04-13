Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metstradamus
It's The Stro Show, With Brandon Nimmo And Special Guest Star Jonathan Villar

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 42m

Not even the exclusive weather forecaster could screw this up. The first game of Tuesday’s double header featured an early Dom Smith home run, but the Phillies crawled back to relevance with …

Sports Media 101

Mets Junkies
Mets Postgame Prediction Recap: Doubleheader Game 2 4/13/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 1h

PREDICTIONS Final Score Phillies 3 Mets 5 Mets Player of the Game Francisco Lindor (Brandon Nimmo) Phillies Player of the Game Matt Joyce Mets First Hit of the Game Francisco Lindor Phillies First Hit of the Game JT Realmuto (Matt Joyce) How I Get...

New York Post
Mets’ Marcus Stroman dominates in Game 2 even after rainout disaster

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 2h

Marcus Stroman took an unorthodox route to the mound Tuesday night, but it didn’t get in the way of his dominant start to the season. After the Mets burned him Sunday, when he threw nine pitches

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 4/14/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League ,...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets sweep doubleheader from Phillies at Citi Field

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

Two victories against the Phillies put the Mets over .500 and in first place in the NL East.

SNY Mets

Brandon Nimmo says Tuesday’s doubleheader wins show what the Mets are capable of | Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

CF Brandon Nimmo compliments the Mets all-around performance on Tuesday, from starting pitching to the offense. Plus, Marcus Stroman has high praise for New ...

Film Room
CG: PHI@NYM - 4/13/2021 | 04/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Condensed Game: Jonathan Villar's walk-off single helped lead the Mets to a 4-3 win in extra innings in Game 1 of the doubleheader

