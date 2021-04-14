Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
60624866_thumbnail

MLB roundup: Marlins blast Braves behind Adam Duvall's 7 RBIs - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 40m

Miami left fielder Adam Duvall had two home runs and matched a club record with seven RBIs to help lead the visiting Miami Marlins to a 14-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Duvall was 4-for-5, hit his third and fourth home runs, and added a...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

ESPN NY Mets Blog
60625272_thumbnail

'An inner-circle Hall of Famer'? Jacob deGrom wants to be this generation's Randy Johnson

by: Jeff Passan, ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 17m

At an age when many pitchers are starting to slow down, deGrom's velocity and production are on the upswing. Here's why he could be baseball's next king of longevity.

Mets Merized
60625173_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Mets Suddenly in First Place After Doubleheader Sweep

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 22m

Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets sweeped their doubleheader with the Phillies yesterday with 4-3 and 4-0 wins, including a Marcus Stroman gem in the latter game. (Stroman might've finished the

nj.com
60624336_thumbnail

MLB rumors: More coronavirus concerns for Cubs as another player lands on COVID list - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 58m

The Chicago Cubs placed three relief pitchers on MLB's COVID-19-related injured list on Monday. A fourth player was added Tuesday.

Mack's Mets
48249208_thumbnail

Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/14/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  Good Morning.  Happy Birthday Mark Bomback and Kyle Farnsworth .  Mets take two from Philly and move into 1st Pla...

Rising Apple

Mets starting pitchers have held up their end of the bargain

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

Through two starts each and whatever you want to call this past Sunday's attempt to play through rain, the trio of Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, and Taijua...

Lohud
60622937_thumbnail

Three underrated NY Mets moments from Tuesday's doubleheader sweep over the Phillies

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 4h

Here are three moments you may have forgotten about from the Mets' doubleheader sweep over the Phillies on Tuesday.

New York Post
60622930_thumbnail

Luis Rojas: Michael Conforto plunking wasn’t intentional

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4h

Michael Conforto’s plunking by a 100-mph fastball brought yells from the Mets’ dugout Tuesday, but manager Luis Rojas didn’t deem the pitch intentional. The Phillies’ Jose Alvarado threw

