Injuries To Max Fried, Mike Soroka Slow Atlanta Braves Title Hopes
by: Dan Schlossberg — Forbes 44m
Pending MRI results will reveal how long Max Fried will join fellow Braves starter Mike Soroka on the Atlanta injured list.
Mets Top 30 Prospects for 2021: 15-11 Showcases Raw Youngsters
by: Doug M — Mets Minors 30s
15. Alexander Ramirez, OFB/T: R/R Age: 18 (1/13/2003)Height: 6'3" Weight: 175 lbsETA: 2025 Previous Rank: 19Acquired: International Free Agent (7/2019) $2.05MStats: N
15 New International MLB Signings With Breakout Potential
by: Ben Badler — Baseball America 3m
Ben Badler picks 15 international prospects signed this year who might be under the radar for now but have breakout potential at the lower levels.
Mets Morning News for April 14, 2021
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
The Good (Mets) and the Bad (Yankees), Plus Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt
by: John Jastremski — The Ringer 27m
Plus, JJ takes some listener calls on the Knicks and Giants, talks about a couple movie sequels that are better than the original, and closes it out with some gambling picks for Wednesday in MLB
NY Mets: A look at the Jacob deGrom scouting report and repertoire analysis
by: Nick Prasad — Fansided: Rising Apple 44m
The New York Mets employ arguably the hardest throwing starting pitcher in Major League Baseball to this day; right-hander, Jacob deGrom. What does deGro...
Syracuse Mets host virtual open house, outline COVID-19 protocols | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 45m
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baseball season in Central New York is right around the corner and the Syracuse Mets are excited to bring fans into the newly renovated NBT Bank Stadium, but not wi…
Mets’ Pete Alonso’s Road To 50 HRs: April 14th update
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 54m
Hey guys. Many of you penciled in Vulgar Pete Alonso to hit 50 home runs this season, let’s check in on his stats so far. Pete is batting .231 but who cares, batting average is for old people. Let’s add a bunch of numbers together to make a bigger...
The #Mets starting pitchers have a 2.43 ERA. That is tied for the third best in Major League Baseball. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @jflan816: Francisco Lindor got together with Carlos Beltran the other day, he said Beltran helped him get settled and find a place in New York. “Everything was great, Beltran has been a good mentor in my career.” @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
Bring him in as the manager. 🙏 #lgmWhile we’re on the subject, it’s time for Carlos Beltran’s second chance. Like to see him get another shot with #Mets in some capacity. Should be possible with new owner/front office now. Especially given his relationship with Lindor.Beat Writer / Columnist
Happy Wednesday! Coming up at 10AM, it is @MandMWFAN on @WFAN660 Mets sweep a DH, Yankees struggle against the Jays. We take you right up until Yankees baseball this afternoon.TV / Radio Personality
RT @pitchplz31: @The7Line Is this the same kid that got kicked out of citi last week for underage drinking and then ranted for days about being treated unfairly? Big yikesSuper Fan
