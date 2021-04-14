New York Mets
Tom Brennan - Mets' OFF BASE Percentage Specialists
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
"On base percentage" is such a nice stat. Don't you agree? To a point. It assumes that players are off base more than on base, and that ...
Jed Lowrie off to unbelievable A’s start after ugly Mets tenure
by: Ryan Dunleavy — New York Post 46s
It appears Jed Lowrie is taking out his anger at the Mets on the baseball. After making just eight plate appearances during the life of a two-year, $20 million contract with the Mets, Lowrie has a
Mets Top 25 Prospects: 15-11 Includes Toolsy Infielder
by: Doug M — Mets Merized Online 2m
15. Alexander Ramirez, OFB/T: R/R Age: 18 (1/13/2003)Height: 6'3" Weight: 175 lbsETA: 2025 Previous Rank: 19Acquired: International Free Agent (7/2019) $2.05MStats: N
Lunch Time Links 4/14/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . ...
Bernie Madoff, whose Ponzi scheme screwed the Mets for years, dies in prison
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 27m
Bernie Madoff tried to get clemency from Donald Trump in 2019, and last year asked to be released from prison because of kidney disease. He didn’t get the presidential get-out-of-jail-free card, and didn’t get the compassionate release, but Madoff...
Madoff, whose scheme affected Mets, dies at 82
by: Joon Lee, ESPN — ESPN 29m
Bernie Madoff, whose Ponzi scheme defrauded thousands and affected the finances of the New York Mets, has died in prison.
Francisco Lindor hopes the Mets extend Michael Conforto
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 38m
Francisco Lindor hopes the Mets extend Michael Conforto first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
X-Rays on Michael Conforto’s right wrist negative
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 40m
Michael Conforto was hit by a pitch on his right wrist in Game 1 of the Mets’ doubleheader Tuesday, but X-rays were negative and the Mets are hopeful he can play Wednesday.
What's been most impressive from Mets Marcus Stroman and Brandon Nimmo so far? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
On SportsNite, Sal Licata breaks down what has been impressive so far this season from New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman and center fielder Brandon Nimmo....
