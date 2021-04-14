New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
After winter of rejection, Wilson Ramos leads MLB in homers
by: Will Burchfield — Radio.com: WFAN 19m
Ramos is putting balls in the air at a career-high clip, and his buffalo brawn is making them count. His average exit velocity (100.2 mph) is the best in the bigs.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Brandon Nimmo: Leading off by example
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 5m
While many players in the Mets’ starting lineup are struggling to find their footing during the team’s first “week” of games, Brandon Nimmo is not one of them. In fact, he’s been the most consistent bat among them all. Nimmo had his second three-hit...
Mike's Mets - I've Got Those Small Sample Size Blues
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 1h
By Mike Steffanos We waited months for baseball to come back. Now that it has, we've been rewarded with 5 whole games in the first 12 days ...
This Date in Baseball
by: AP — USA Today 2h
This Date in Baseball-April 15
Jose Alvarado Needs To Be Suspended
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
In the first game of the doubleheader between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, Michael Conforto came to bat against Jose Alvarado with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. In that at-ba…
Patience Is A Virtue and Its Name is Brandon Nimmo
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 2h
Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo continued his torrid start to the season with another strong performance on Tuesday, in the New York Mets' doubleheader sweep of the Phillies.Nimmo was on-base five
How Bernie Madoff nearly ruined the Mets
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 2h
The thing that’s most important to remember is that while the families that used to own the Mets might have been the highest-profile victims — and, before that, beneficiaries — of Bernard L.
On Luis Rojas’ decision not to bunt as extra innings loomed
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Here's colleague @DSzymborski with a look at the primary player on the other end of the December 1971 deal that sent Nolan Ryan from the Mets to the Angels. Fregosi appeared to be on a Hall of Fame path...ZiPS Time Warp: Jim Fregosi https://t.co/F1cmhSGrDbTV / Radio Personality
-
Vaccine shot #2 ✅Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Pete Alonso’s swing % by zone from 2020 (left) and 2021 (right). Small sample so far, but encouraging to see Alonso not chase as much (reflected in his 77th percentile ranking in chase %). #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ThomasBrice2017: Important closing thoughts from last week's Sports Report show with @ernestdove including a hugeeeee shoutout to @Ken_Rosenthal of the @TheAthletic. Find out why and tune in this Saturday for more @ernestdove ⚾️🎤on @sportanarium. https://t.co/6ODLegElZLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Castro’s slider has 7.4 inches more break than similar MLB sliders at his velocity this season. #Mets #LGMMiguel Castro has added 7.5 inches of horizontal movement to his slider compared to last year. The pitch now moves about twice as much compared to what you would expect at its velocity. He's thrown it 28 times so far. Batters have put it in play four times with an xBA of .072. https://t.co/dg53HWfJUyBlogger / Podcaster
-
have you caught up at @TheAppleNYM today? #LFGM 🍎 Stro Show, baby: https://t.co/uBkm2T1ghm Mets’ momentum is building: https://t.co/oDd7wEbbwPBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets