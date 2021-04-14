Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Poise, Maturity of David Peterson Impressing Luis Rojas

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1h

During the 2020 pandemic shortened season, one of the biggest bright spots for the New York Mets was the emergence of top pithing prospect David Peterson.Despite not throwing a single pitch in

The Mets Police
Kinda boring Mets game notes for April 14, 2021 vs. Phillies

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 55s

Tonight’s Lineup-Safe Lineup. 8 Nimmo 6 Lindor 7 Dom 3 Vulgar Pete 4 Jeff 9 Conforto 2 McCann 5 Guillorme P Governor Peterson This lineup has been confirmed to me by Mets insiders…you’re good to run with it. The Mets continue their first homestand...

Metstradamus
4/14/21 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 22m

Sweeping doubleheaders isn’t an easy task, but the New York Mets (4-3) found a way to do that yesterday. The Mets needed some extra-inning magic to win the opener before a brilliant pitching …

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Phillies vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 31m

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Zack Wheeler (1-1, 2.35) vs. LHP David Peterson (0-1, 13.50)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets picked up two w

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick - #72 - LHP - Ryan Webb

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 35m

  Ryan Webb Mack's spin -  Webb is the perfect example of how a baseball player can get more valuable to this game every year he plays. his ...

The Daily Stache
Luis Guillorme: Mets everyday third baseman?

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 54m

A question that would have been laughable a year or two ago is now being asked more and more. Can Luis Guillorme, once regarded as a fringe MLB player with an impeccable glove, offer more to the Mets than J.D. Davis, who’s currently on the 10-day IL...

Lohud
NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Wednesday, April 14 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 1h

Former Met Zack Wheeler (1-1, 2.31) gets the start for the Phillies, while David Peterson (0-1, 13.50) will go for the Mets.

Daily News
The Mets are finally out of the hole Bernie Madoff dug them - New York Daily News

by: Filip Bondy NY Daily News 1h

Bernie Madoff is dead and the Mets are alive.

FanGraphs
ZiPS Time Warp: Jim Fregosi

by: Dan Szymborski FanGraphs 1h

Francisco Lindor wasn't the first star shortstop acquired by the Mets in a famous trade.

