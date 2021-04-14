Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Rojas Provides Injury Updates On J.D. Davis and Dellin Betances

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 1h

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas provided injury updates on Wednesday afternoon regarding third baseman J.D. Davis and relief pitcher Dellin Betances.Davis, who was plunked on the hand with a

WFAN
Mets notes: Injury updates on J.D. Davis and Dellin Betances

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 5m

Mets notes: Manager Luis Rojas gives injury updates on J.D. Davis and Dellin Betances, with Davis expected to make his return this weekend in Colorado.

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 4/14/21

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m

David Peterson will hope for a rebound performance as the Mets try to win their third straight game.

Forbes

The New York Mets Sweep The Philadelphia Phillies—And Brush Aside Some Unneeded Nostalgia

by: Jerry Beach Forbes 15m

The nostalgia Saturday, Sunday and Monday was of the self-destructive variety — the equivalent of the Mets not just heading home for the weekend but partaking in the type of behavior that would never allow them to make the long-discussed fresh start.

SNY Mets

Pete Alonso speaks prior to the Mets' Wednesday night game against the Phillies | Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 43m

New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso speaks prior to the team's Wednesday night game against the Phillies.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6LSubscribe to get the l...

Newsday
Ross sharp, Zimmerman homers as Nationals blank Cardinals | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 49m

(AP) -- Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and the Washington Nationals threw their first regular-season shutout at Busch Stadium, blanking the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 Wednesday.Ross (1-0) improved t

Mets Junkies
Mets Pregame Predictions and Preview: Phillies vs Mets 4/14/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 1h

PREDICTIONS Final Score Phillies 6 Mets 4 Mets Player of the Game Dom Smith Phillies Player of the Game Rhys Hoskins Mets First Hit of the Game Jeff McNeil Phillies First Hit of the Game Alec Bohm How I Get Graded Every prediction I make is worth 1...

The Mets Police
Kinda boring Mets game notes for April 14, 2021 vs. Phillies

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Tonight’s Lineup-Safe Lineup. 8 Nimmo 6 Lindor 7 Dom 3 Vulgar Pete 4 Jeff 9 Conforto 2 McCann 5 Guillorme P Governor Peterson This lineup has been confirmed to me by Mets insiders…you’re good to run with it. The Mets continue their first homestand...

