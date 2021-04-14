New York Mets
Ross sharp, Zimmerman homers as Nationals blank Cardinals | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 49m
(AP) -- Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and the Washington Nationals threw their first regular-season shutout at Busch Stadium, blanking the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 Wednesday.Ross (1-0) improved t
Mets notes: Injury updates on J.D. Davis and Dellin Betances
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 6m
Mets notes: Manager Luis Rojas gives injury updates on J.D. Davis and Dellin Betances, with Davis expected to make his return this weekend in Colorado.
Open thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 4/14/21
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m
David Peterson will hope for a rebound performance as the Mets try to win their third straight game.
The New York Mets Sweep The Philadelphia Phillies—And Brush Aside Some Unneeded Nostalgia
by: Jerry Beach — Forbes 15m
The nostalgia Saturday, Sunday and Monday was of the self-destructive variety — the equivalent of the Mets not just heading home for the weekend but partaking in the type of behavior that would never allow them to make the long-discussed fresh start.
Pete Alonso speaks prior to the Mets' Wednesday night game against the Phillies | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 44m
New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso speaks prior to the team's Wednesday night game against the Phillies.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6LSubscribe to get the l...
Mets Pregame Predictions and Preview: Phillies vs Mets 4/14/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 1h
PREDICTIONS Final Score Phillies 6 Mets 4 Mets Player of the Game Dom Smith Phillies Player of the Game Rhys Hoskins Mets First Hit of the Game Jeff McNeil Phillies First Hit of the Game Alec Bohm How I Get Graded Every prediction I make is worth 1...
Rojas Provides Injury Updates On J.D. Davis and Dellin Betances
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 1h
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas provided injury updates on Wednesday afternoon regarding third baseman J.D. Davis and relief pitcher Dellin Betances.Davis, who was plunked on the hand with a
Kinda boring Mets game notes for April 14, 2021 vs. Phillies
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Tonight’s Lineup-Safe Lineup. 8 Nimmo 6 Lindor 7 Dom 3 Vulgar Pete 4 Jeff 9 Conforto 2 McCann 5 Guillorme P Governor Peterson This lineup has been confirmed to me by Mets insiders…you’re good to run with it. The Mets continue their first homestand...
