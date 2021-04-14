New York Mets
Mets are flushing away Jacob deGrom greatness: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1h
Jacob deGrom is fine. Financially, he does not have a state-of-the-art contract, considering all the deferrals in it. But, no matter how it is dispensed, deGrom is still to earn $33.5 million this
Mets' J.D. Davis likely to return to lineup when IL stint ends, Luis Rojas says | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 8m
J.D. Davis (hand contusion) took batting practice outside Tuesday and the results are "day and night" from when he was first injured, Luis Rojas said. "From being here Friday working with him, and he
Mets manager Luis Rojas knew Jed Lowrie needed knee surgery - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 12m
Years later, we’re finally getting some answers on the mysterious left knee injury that infiltrated Jed Lowrie’s short-lived Mets career.
Fransisco Lindor makes it home | 04/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 15m
Fransisco Lindor makes it to home on a fielder's choice and extends the Mets' lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the 1st inning
NY Mets: Brandon Nimmo start, Michael Conforto confidence
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 21m
Brandon Nimmo is looking like the perfect lead-off man for the Mets, while Michael Conforto is struggling to start a contract year.
Pete Alonso had funny comment on what he missed about Phillies
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 34m
New York Mets star Pete Alonso had a funny comment about what he missed about playing in front of Phillies fans in Philadelphia.
A Major Change in the Minors: Baseball Moving the Mound Back
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 41m
As M.L.B. looks to invigorate the game, it will try moving pitchers back by a foot in the independent Atlantic League. The sport has done this dance before.
Game Chatter: Zack Wheeler vs David Peterson (4/14/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 43m
Notes: Davis update; weather issues looming
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 45m
NEW YORK -- The Mets received some encouraging news this week on third baseman J.D. Davis, who was able to take outdoor batting practice at Citi Field and is a strong candidate to come off the injured list when eligible this Saturday at Coors Field....
Blogger / Podcaster
Peterson works around the leadoff error by Smith and gets through the inning unscathed! Mid 2, #Mets 2 #Phillies 0Blogger / Podcaster
Really nice job by David Peterson working around a leadoff double. He now has 4 strikeouts through 2 innings pitch. Much crisper and better tempo so far in his second start. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Dominic Smith committed this error to begin the inning, but David Peterson got two strikeouts and a groundout to keep the Phillies off the board.Beat Writer / Columnist
