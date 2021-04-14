Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Dominic Smith's RBI single | 04/14/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 15m

Dominic Smith hits an RBI single that brings home Brandon Nimmo and gives the Mets a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning

Newsday
60643476_thumbnail

Mets' J.D. Davis likely to return to lineup when IL stint ends, Luis Rojas says | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 8m

J.D. Davis (hand contusion) took batting practice outside Tuesday and the results are "day and night" from when he was first injured, Luis Rojas said. "From being here Friday working with him, and he

Daily News
60643432_thumbnail

Mets manager Luis Rojas knew Jed Lowrie needed knee surgery - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 12m

Years later, we’re finally getting some answers on the mysterious left knee injury that infiltrated Jed Lowrie’s short-lived Mets career.

Film Room
60643401_thumbnail

Fransisco Lindor makes it home | 04/14/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 15m

Fransisco Lindor makes it to home on a fielder's choice and extends the Mets' lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the 1st inning

Lohud
60643284_thumbnail

NY Mets: Brandon Nimmo start, Michael Conforto confidence

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 22m

Brandon Nimmo is looking like the perfect lead-off man for the Mets, while Michael Conforto is struggling to start a contract year.

Larry Brown Sports
60643034_thumbnail

Pete Alonso had funny comment on what he missed about Phillies

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 35m

New York Mets star Pete Alonso had a funny comment about what he missed about playing in front of Phillies fans in Philadelphia.

The New York Times
60642903_thumbnail

A Major Change in the Minors: Baseball Moving the Mound Back

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 41m

As M.L.B. looks to invigorate the game, it will try moving pitchers back by a foot in the independent Atlantic League. The sport has done this dance before.

Mets 360
60642837_thumbnail

Game Chatter: Zack Wheeler vs David Peterson (4/14/21)

by: Other Mets 360 44m

MLB: Mets.com
60642786_thumbnail

Notes: Davis update; weather issues looming

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 46m

NEW YORK -- The Mets received some encouraging news this week on third baseman J.D. Davis, who was able to take outdoor batting practice at Citi Field and is a strong candidate to come off the injured list when eligible this Saturday at Coors Field....

