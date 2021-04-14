New York Mets
David Peterson's ten strikeouts | 04/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
David Peterson ties his career-high with ten strikeouts over six one-run innings in his strong outing against the Phillies
Mets’ Bats And Arms Dominate in 5-1 Win Over Phillies
by: Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online 18s
The Mets took their third straight win by a score of 5-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday evening at Citi Field. The triumph was attributed to great play on both sides of the plate.
Peterson Ks 10, McCann homers as Mets beat Phils again, 5-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4m
(AP) -- David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his first home run with the Mets, sending New York past the Philadelphia Phill
Peterson Ks 10, McCann homers as Mets beat Phils again, 5-1
by: AP — USA Today 13m
David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his...
Mets get strong pitching, timely hitting to shut down Phillies for 3rd straight win
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 16m
David Peterson tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts while the Mets offense pounded out 12 hits in a 5-1 win over the Phillies, Brandon Nimmo and Dom Smith h...
Mets whip Phillies as David Peterson outduels Zack Wheeler
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 17m
Thanks to the rain this week, David Peterson had a few extra days to ponder his first start of the season against the Phillies before getting a chance to wash the bad taste out of his mouth. Last
David Peterson turns in terrific six-inning performance, bullpen holds on and Mets beat Phillies - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 28m
The Mets needed a bounce-back effort from David Peterson on Wednesday after his lousy season debut last week. Peterson didn’t just rebound, he turned in his best performance as a Met.
Edwin Díaz shuts the door | 04/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 31m
Edwin Díaz strikes out J.T. Realmuto and locks in the Mets' 5-1 win over the Phillies
Rotation concerns? Peterson gives big boost
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 34m
NEW YORK -- If this is who David Peterson is, the Mets have far less reason to worry about their rotation this summer. Peterson matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over the Phillies on Wednesday, pumping his fastball regularly...
