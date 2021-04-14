Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Aaron Loup escapes a jam | 04/14/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Aaron Loup gets Didi Gregorius to ground into a double play and escapes the jam to preserve the Mets' 2-1 lead in the top of the 7th inning

Mets’ Bats And Arms Dominate in 5-1 Win Over Phillies

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 24s

The Mets took their third straight win by a score of 5-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday evening at Citi Field. The triumph was attributed to great play on both sides of the plate.

Peterson Ks 10, McCann homers as Mets beat Phils again, 5-1 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4m

(AP) -- David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his first home run with the Mets, sending New York past the Philadelphia Phill

Peterson Ks 10, McCann homers as Mets beat Phils again, 5-1

by: AP USA Today 13m

David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his...

Mets get strong pitching, timely hitting to shut down Phillies for 3rd straight win

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 16m

David Peterson tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts while the Mets offense pounded out 12 hits in a 5-1 win over the Phillies, Brandon Nimmo and Dom Smith h...

Mets whip Phillies as David Peterson outduels Zack Wheeler

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 17m

Thanks to the rain this week, David Peterson had a few extra days to ponder his first start of the season against the Phillies before getting a chance to wash the bad taste out of his mouth. Last

David Peterson turns in terrific six-inning performance, bullpen holds on and Mets beat Phillies - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 29m

The Mets needed a bounce-back effort from David Peterson on Wednesday after his lousy season debut last week. Peterson didn’t just rebound, he turned in his best performance as a Met.

Edwin Díaz shuts the door | 04/14/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 31m

Edwin Díaz strikes out J.T. Realmuto and ​locks in the Mets' 5-1 win over the Phillies

Rotation concerns? Peterson gives big boost

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 34m

NEW YORK -- If this is who David Peterson is, the Mets have far less reason to worry about their rotation this summer. Peterson matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over the Phillies on Wednesday, pumping his fastball regularly...

