New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Mets 5, Phillies 1—David Eliterson Returns

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m

Peterson was superb after a disastrous first start, and the offense did just enough to support him.

USA Today
Peterson Ks 10, McCann homers as Mets beat Phils again, 5-1

by: AP USA Today 9m

David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his...

SNY Mets

Mets get strong pitching, timely hitting to shut down Phillies for 3rd straight win

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 12m

David Peterson tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts while the Mets offense pounded out 12 hits in a 5-1 win over the Phillies, Brandon Nimmo and Dom Smith h...

New York Post
Mets whip Phillies as David Peterson outduels Zack Wheeler

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 13m

Thanks to the rain this week, David Peterson had a few extra days to ponder his first start of the season against the Phillies before getting a chance to wash the bad taste out of his mouth. Last

Newsday
This time, David Peterson dominates Phillies as Mets triumph | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 20m

David Peterson felled his personal beast, and in grand fashion, too. After two rough career starts against the Phillies – including one a week ago – Peterson was simply dazzling Wednesday, dominating

Daily News
David Peterson turns in terrific six-inning performance, bullpen holds on and Mets beat Phillies - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 25m

The Mets needed a bounce-back effort from David Peterson on Wednesday after his lousy season debut last week. Peterson didn’t just rebound, he turned in his best performance as a Met.

Film Room
Edwin Díaz shuts the door | 04/14/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 27m

Edwin Díaz strikes out J.T. Realmuto and ​locks in the Mets' 5-1 win over the Phillies

MLB: Mets.com
Rotation concerns? Peterson gives big boost

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 30m

NEW YORK -- If this is who David Peterson is, the Mets have far less reason to worry about their rotation this summer. Peterson matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over the Phillies on Wednesday, pumping his fastball regularly...

