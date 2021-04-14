New York Mets
Final Score: Mets 5, Phillies 1—David Eliterson Returns
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m
Peterson was superb after a disastrous first start, and the offense did just enough to support him.
Peterson Ks 10, McCann homers as Mets beat Phils again, 5-1
by: AP — USA Today 9m
David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his...
Mets get strong pitching, timely hitting to shut down Phillies for 3rd straight win
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 12m
David Peterson tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts while the Mets offense pounded out 12 hits in a 5-1 win over the Phillies, Brandon Nimmo and Dom Smith h...
Mets whip Phillies as David Peterson outduels Zack Wheeler
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 13m
Thanks to the rain this week, David Peterson had a few extra days to ponder his first start of the season against the Phillies before getting a chance to wash the bad taste out of his mouth. Last
This time, David Peterson dominates Phillies as Mets triumph | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 20m
David Peterson felled his personal beast, and in grand fashion, too. After two rough career starts against the Phillies – including one a week ago – Peterson was simply dazzling Wednesday, dominating
David Peterson turns in terrific six-inning performance, bullpen holds on and Mets beat Phillies - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 25m
The Mets needed a bounce-back effort from David Peterson on Wednesday after his lousy season debut last week. Peterson didn’t just rebound, he turned in his best performance as a Met.
Edwin Díaz shuts the door | 04/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 27m
Edwin Díaz strikes out J.T. Realmuto and locks in the Mets' 5-1 win over the Phillies
Rotation concerns? Peterson gives big boost
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 30m
NEW YORK -- If this is who David Peterson is, the Mets have far less reason to worry about their rotation this summer. Peterson matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over the Phillies on Wednesday, pumping his fastball regularly...
