New York Mets

SNY Mets
Mets get strong pitching, timely hitting to shut down Phillies for 3rd straight win

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 12m

David Peterson tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts while the Mets offense pounded out 12 hits in a 5-1 win over the Phillies, Brandon Nimmo and Dom Smith h...

USA Today
Peterson Ks 10, McCann homers as Mets beat Phils again, 5-1

by: AP USA Today 8m

David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his...

New York Post
Mets whip Phillies as David Peterson outduels Zack Wheeler

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 12m

Thanks to the rain this week, David Peterson had a few extra days to ponder his first start of the season against the Phillies before getting a chance to wash the bad taste out of his mouth. Last

Newsday
This time, David Peterson dominates Phillies as Mets triumph | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 20m

David Peterson felled his personal beast, and in grand fashion, too. After two rough career starts against the Phillies – including one a week ago – Peterson was simply dazzling Wednesday, dominating

Daily News
David Peterson turns in terrific six-inning performance, bullpen holds on and Mets beat Phillies - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 24m

The Mets needed a bounce-back effort from David Peterson on Wednesday after his lousy season debut last week. Peterson didn’t just rebound, he turned in his best performance as a Met.

Film Room
Edwin Díaz shuts the door | 04/14/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 26m

Edwin Díaz strikes out J.T. Realmuto and ​locks in the Mets' 5-1 win over the Phillies

MLB: Mets.com
Rotation concerns? Peterson gives big boost

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 29m

NEW YORK -- If this is who David Peterson is, the Mets have far less reason to worry about their rotation this summer. Peterson matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over the Phillies on Wednesday, pumping his fastball regularly...

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Mets 5, Phillies 1—David Eliterson Returns

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32m

Peterson was superb after a disastrous first start, and the offense did just enough to support him.

