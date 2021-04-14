Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN L.A. Angels Blog
MLB Power Rankings Week 2: Which hot starts led to a big move up our list?

by: ESPN.com ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 30m

The Dodgers remain a clear No. 1 at the top -- but there is plenty of movement after that.

nj.com
MLB Draft 2021: N.J.’s Jack Leiter, son of ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher Al Leiter, headlines latest list of top prospects - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

Summit, N.J.'s Jack Leiter, a Vanderbilt right-hander and the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets pitcher Al Leiter, will be one of the top selections in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - WHAT WOULD BE EQUITABLE WITH ROBINSON CANO FROM HERE ON OUT?

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 4m

HAPPY NORMAL TAX DEADLINE DAY!   THE IDES OF APRIL.  Robbie Cano tested positive some months back, this being his second PED violation.  "D...

New York Post
Mets vs. Phillies prediction: Jacob deGrom won’t get support again

by: Stitches New York Post 7m

No Lemon Law needed, Steve Cohen. The Mets owner had to be thinking he had bought a lemon after the Amazin’s hit a couple of sour patches out of the gate, but they appear to be heading in the right

The Mets Police
Pete Alonso says he missed the boos

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 25m

Vulgar Pete Alonso who is batting .207 with 1 home run said, “I missed the boos.”  – he was talking about playing in Philadelphia and about playing in front of crowds but I will use the full quote I want. Well Pete, if you miss the boos, keep...

Amazin' Avenue
Vast majority of Mets fans confident in where the Mets are going

by: AA Editorial SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28m

Here are the latest SB Nation Reacts results.

The New York Times
Carlos Rodon Loses Perfect Game in 9th, Gets No-Hitter

by: The Associated Press NY Times 29m

The White Sox pitcher hit a batter with two outs to go. The Mets beat the Phillies, the Yankees lost to Toronto and five Astros players were put on the Covid-19 injured list.

Metro News
MLB roundup: Carlos Rodon tosses no-hitter for White Sox - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 35m

Left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox franchise history on Wednesday, striking out seven and allowing one hit batsman to defeat the visiting Cleveland Indians 8-0. Rodon (2-0) retired 27 of the 28 batters he faced,...

