MLB roundup: Carlos Rodon tosses no-hitter for White Sox - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 35m
Left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox franchise history on Wednesday, striking out seven and allowing one hit batsman to defeat the visiting Cleveland Indians 8-0. Rodon (2-0) retired 27 of the 28 batters he faced,...
MLB Draft 2021: N.J.’s Jack Leiter, son of ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher Al Leiter, headlines latest list of top prospects - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
Summit, N.J.'s Jack Leiter, a Vanderbilt right-hander and the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets pitcher Al Leiter, will be one of the top selections in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Tom Brennan - WHAT WOULD BE EQUITABLE WITH ROBINSON CANO FROM HERE ON OUT?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 4m
HAPPY NORMAL TAX DEADLINE DAY! THE IDES OF APRIL. Robbie Cano tested positive some months back, this being his second PED violation. "D...
Mets vs. Phillies prediction: Jacob deGrom won’t get support again
by: Stitches — New York Post 8m
No Lemon Law needed, Steve Cohen. The Mets owner had to be thinking he had bought a lemon after the Amazin’s hit a couple of sour patches out of the gate, but they appear to be heading in the right
Pete Alonso says he missed the boos
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 25m
Vulgar Pete Alonso who is batting .207 with 1 home run said, “I missed the boos.” – he was talking about playing in Philadelphia and about playing in front of crowds but I will use the full quote I want. Well Pete, if you miss the boos, keep...
Vast majority of Mets fans confident in where the Mets are going
by: AA Editorial — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28m
Here are the latest SB Nation Reacts results.
Carlos Rodon Loses Perfect Game in 9th, Gets No-Hitter
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 30m
The White Sox pitcher hit a batter with two outs to go. The Mets beat the Phillies, the Yankees lost to Toronto and five Astros players were put on the Covid-19 injured list.
MLB Power Rankings Week 2: Which hot starts led to a big move up our list?
by: ESPN.com — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 30m
The Dodgers remain a clear No. 1 at the top -- but there is plenty of movement after that.
- More Mets Tweets