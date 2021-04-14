Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Amazin' Avenue
Vast majority of Mets fans confident in where the Mets are going

by: AA Editorial SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m

Here are the latest SB Nation Reacts results.

New York Post
Mets vs. Phillies prediction: Jacob deGrom won’t get support again

by: Stitches New York Post 26s

No Lemon Law needed, Steve Cohen. The Mets owner had to be thinking he had bought a lemon after the Amazin’s hit a couple of sour patches out of the gate, but they appear to be heading in the right

The Mets Police
Pete Alonso says he missed the boos

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 18m

Vulgar Pete Alonso who is batting .207 with 1 home run said, “I missed the boos.”  – he was talking about playing in Philadelphia and about playing in front of crowds but I will use the full quote I want. Well Pete, if you miss the boos, keep...

The New York Times
Carlos Rodon Loses Perfect Game in 9th, Gets No-Hitter

by: The Associated Press NY Times 22m

The White Sox pitcher hit a batter with two outs to go. The Mets beat the Phillies, the Yankees lost to Toronto and five Astros players were put on the Covid-19 injured list.

ESPN L.A. Angels Blog
MLB Power Rankings Week 2: Which hot starts led to a big move up our list?

by: ESPN.com ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 23m

The Dodgers remain a clear No. 1 at the top -- but there is plenty of movement after that.

Metro News
MLB roundup: Carlos Rodon tosses no-hitter for White Sox - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 28m

Left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox franchise history on Wednesday, striking out seven and allowing one hit batsman to defeat the visiting Cleveland Indians 8-0. Rodon (2-0) retired 27 of the 28 batters he faced,...

Daily News
Miracle Met Cleon Jones honors idol Jackie Robinson - New York Daily News

by: Larry McShane NY Daily News 37m

Cleon Jones, now 78, will celebrate the 74th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s April 15, 1947, shattering of baseball’s racial barrier by doing what he learned from his idol: Making a better future for their people while remembering the past.

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Mets Hope To Dodge The Rain On DeGrom Day

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 48m

Good morning, Mets fans! Happy Jacob deGrom day!DeGrom is set to take the mound for the final contest of a four-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies as the Mets look to complete a four-game

