Pete Alonso says he missed the boos
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 17m
Vulgar Pete Alonso who is batting .207 with 1 home run said, “I missed the boos.” – he was talking about playing in Philadelphia and about playing in front of crowds but I will use the full quote I want. Well Pete, if you miss the boos, keep...
Vast majority of Mets fans confident in where the Mets are going
by: AA Editorial — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 20m
Here are the latest SB Nation Reacts results.
Carlos Rodon Loses Perfect Game in 9th, Gets No-Hitter
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 22m
The White Sox pitcher hit a batter with two outs to go. The Mets beat the Phillies, the Yankees lost to Toronto and five Astros players were put on the Covid-19 injured list.
MLB Power Rankings Week 2: Which hot starts led to a big move up our list?
by: ESPN.com — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 22m
The Dodgers remain a clear No. 1 at the top -- but there is plenty of movement after that.
MLB roundup: Carlos Rodon tosses no-hitter for White Sox - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 27m
Left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox franchise history on Wednesday, striking out seven and allowing one hit batsman to defeat the visiting Cleveland Indians 8-0. Rodon (2-0) retired 27 of the 28 batters he faced,...
Miracle Met Cleon Jones honors idol Jackie Robinson - New York Daily News
by: Larry McShane — NY Daily News 36m
Cleon Jones, now 78, will celebrate the 74th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s April 15, 1947, shattering of baseball’s racial barrier by doing what he learned from his idol: Making a better future for their people while remembering the past.
Morning Briefing: Mets Hope To Dodge The Rain On DeGrom Day
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 47m
Good morning, Mets fans! Happy Jacob deGrom day!DeGrom is set to take the mound for the final contest of a four-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies as the Mets look to complete a four-game
MLB rumors: Astros are latest club with COVID problems - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The Houston Astros placed five players on the injured list Wednesday "as a result of the health and safety protocols."
-
Mets vs. Phillies prediction: Jacob deGrom won't get support again https://t.co/iQNokGwiivBlogger / Podcaster
-
Happy #JackieRobinsonDay! 74 years ago today, Jackie broke the modern era color barrier in Major League Baseball. Today, we all wear No. 4️⃣2️⃣ in honor of him.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @darrenrovell: Looks like Johnny Manziel has sent me a gift. And yes, @leafceo has authenticated that this is real. https://t.co/IDaSQEKzHWBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Should the #Mets and #Phillies play today, they will all be wearing no. 42 jerseys to celebrate the 74th anniversary of Jackie Robinson becoming the first African American ball player. If they don’t play today, they’ll wear those jerseys tomorrow.Blogger / Podcaster
-
this is outstandingI tried to figure out what really happened with the Mets and George Foster in 1986, then compared it with Dominic Smith's protesting of the shooting of Jacob Blake 34 years later. https://t.co/aA0LtYhzxv https://t.co/OnjVu5qM1eBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This week, I spoke to 94-year-old Carl Erskine, who pitched for the Brooklyn Dodgers, about how Gil Hodges’ presence as a peacemaker on the infield helped protect Jackie Robinson during his first couple years in the bigs. (For subscribers) https://t.co/pEQs4boJ2zBeat Writer / Columnist
