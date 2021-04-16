New York Mets
Jake Odorizzi’s free-agency drama with Mets: ‘Pretty much hated me’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
DENVER — Jake Odorizzi is still perplexed he’s pitching for the Astros instead of the Mets. The veteran right-hander was a Mets target for much of the offseason, as the team looked to bolster
Mets owner Steve Cohen responds to another report of poor workplace environment at club | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 5m
DENVER — After another report about the Mets’ bad workplace environment, owner Steve Cohen said he will consider further change but for now is in wait-and-see mode while the law firm he hired conducts
Mets' Twitter account has some fun with a deGrom coincidence
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 33m
Jacob deGrom Day has been pushed back two days in a row…and the Mets’ social media team had a little fun with the coincidence that three of their seven postponements have been on deGrom Day.
Did Jacob deGrom Sell His Soul To The Devil To Become The Best Pitcher In Baseball In Exchange For His Hair And Any Shred Of Support From His Teammates? Barstool Investigates: | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 35m
After the Mets came up short in a Jacob deGrom start for roughly the zillionth time on Sunday, I noticed a trend in the requisite bukakke of tweets that remind everybody just how little his teammates ...
Stop us if you've heard this one before: Another Mets game has been postponed | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — amNewYork 43m
Ah, but it is for the New York Mets, who have played the fewest games of any Major League Baseball team so far this early season due to an array of
Mack's Mock Pick - #74 - RHP - Ben Casperius
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Ben Casparius Mack's spin - Casperious is a converted field player who is now the Friday night starter for Connecticut. Fastball up to ...
Improving Two-Strike Approach Can Help James McCann Surpass Current Hitting Woes
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 2h
After receiving disappointing results from the catcher position over the last several seasons, the New York Mets decided to end this long stretch of ineffective catchers and were looking to acquir
High heat is burning Conforto
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 2h
Looking into Michael Conforto's slow start
Tweets
#Mets owner Steve Cohen responds to another report of poor workplace environment at club | @timbhealey https://t.co/nxu0f93HxxBlogger / Podcaster
deGrom recorded 24 swings & misses in that start. That was the most swings & misses by the Rockies against a SP that season. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
You've heard of the movie "Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead?" Well, @CartonRoberts play "Things the Mets Do in Denver When They're Snowed Out." LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/mq3It26YItTV / Radio Network
Nice! Great job guys! Give @BullpenwithDA a follow and subscribe to their YouTube page!On behalf of @TheDA53 & @JamestheGreek22 the guys just wanted to thank everyone for making last week’s show the most viewed episode on our #YouTube channel with over 1,000 views- LINK IN BIO! Thank you for watching & continue to spread the word. Follow us #BPDA @BullpenwithDA https://t.co/Znws5rnVZiBlogger / Podcaster
RT @sportanarium: Sportanarium Online Radio - Thomas Brice The Sports Report https://t.co/99ETyhEyKPBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @baseballexis: Because of my own personal experiences, and mostly following up @minakimes & @JeffPassan's January story about Jared Porter, I shifted my doctoral focus to study the lack of sufficient structures in baseball to combat the power imbalance, affecting reporting of sexual harassment.Blogger / Podcaster
