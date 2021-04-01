Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Luis Rojas: Mets' scandal won't be an on-field distraction

by: Carton & Roberts Radio.com: WFAN 48m

Luis Rojas joined Carton & Roberts for his weekly segment on Friday afternoon, and said that the team is aware of the latest internal scandal, but he doesn’t think it will be a distraction on the field.

Newsday
60695454_thumbnail

Cubs hit by 4 more pitches, Braves hold on in 9th to win 5-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 20m

(AP) -- Kyle Wright plunked four Cubs batters but still left with the lead after a last-minute call-up, Will Smith stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves e

CBS Sports

Samson: Mets' president Sandy Alderson's comments regarding harassment will mark the end of his career - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson CBS Sports 40m

David Samson discusses new reports regarding the Mets toxic workplace culture

Mike's Mets
60695091_thumbnail

We've Been Here Before

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 41m

Turns out that the Mets won't be playing baseball in the snow tonight in Denver. Tonight's game has been canceled. They'll be playing a do...

WFAN
60694988_thumbnail

Luis Rojas discusses challenges of postponements

by: Carton & Roberts Radio.com: WFAN 48m

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses the challenges of dealing with so many postponements early in the season on his weekly segment with Carton & Roberts.

Defector
60694889_thumbnail

Sandy Alderson Is Sick Of These Stories About His Many Creepy Mets Coworkers

by: David Roth Defector 53m

It is not really news that the New York Mets were one of the most luridly dysfunctional organizations in pro sports during the nearly two decades that the Wilpon family held a controlling interest in the team, mostly because of how inescapable that...

Reflections On Baseball
60694407_thumbnail

The Mets Show They Can Handle Anything – But Not Snow?

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

The Mets face another schedule ambush with tonight's game in Denver postponed due to snow. Resilience wins Championship. So far so good.

Barstool Sports
60692898_thumbnail

Did Jacob deGrom Sell His Soul To The Devil To Become The Best Pitcher In Baseball In Exchange For His Hair And Any Shred Of Support From His Teammates? Barstool Investigates: | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 2h

After the Mets came up short in a Jacob deGrom start for roughly the zillionth time on Sunday, I noticed a trend in the requisite bukakke of tweets that remind everybody just how little his teammates ...

amNewYork
60692754_thumbnail

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Another Mets game has been postponed | amNewYork

by: Robert Pozarycki amNewYork 3h

Ah, but it is for the New York Mets, who have played the fewest games of any Major League Baseball team so far this early season due to an array of

    metspolice.com @metspolice 4m
    In case @mlb doesn’t know, there is a rather significant Jackie Robinson rotunda in Citi Field. Jackie played in Brooklyn. Citi Field is designed to look like Ebbets Field which is where Jackie played. Dodgers at Mets, April 15 2022. With throwbacks. Don’t forget @mlb. @UniWatch
    D.J. Short @djshort 6m
    I've been a fan of the Mets since I knew what a baseball was, but I'm going to keep it real, always. I'll let you know when they mess up. I want them to be as good as they can be, from the front office to the field. Obviously they've let me down a bunch.
    metspolice.com @metspolice 6m
    Reminder to @mlb to schedule Dodgers at Mets on April 15, 2022 and have the Dodgers wear Brooklyn throwbacks.
    metspolice.com @metspolice 7m
    The Mets have played 8 games. The Braves have played 14 games.
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 12m
    Reminded that Jacob deGrom will be pitching on extended rest Saturday in a seven-inning game because of the doubleheader, Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner joked: “We might start deGrom in the second game, too.”
    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 14m
    RT @RoxPileFS: Let's play two tomorrow, @RisingAppleBlog https://t.co/AjB1ChSWqe
  • More Mets Tweets