Lunch Time Links 4/17/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder ...
A different way to evaluate Mets’ big roster decisions: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4m
Jake Odorizzi made public last week that he believed he was going to be a Met before Jared Porter was hired as general manager, and then Zack Scott came aboard, first as a lieutenant to Porter then as
Series Preview: Mets Set To Battle Weather And The Rockies In Colorado
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 9m
The New York Mets (5-3) were snowed out on Friday in Colorado , their seventh postponement in the season's first sixteen days. The Mets, having won three games in a row against the Phillies and fo
NY Mets News: Could the Amazins benefit from all of these doubleheaders in 2021?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
It feels like the New York Mets haven’t played a game in weeks. In reality, they’ve squeezed in a few including one doubleheader already. The team play...
Mets head west for three-game set against Rockies in snowy Denver
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The first place Mets are riding high after sweeping the Phillies.
In chase for ad bucks, Dodgers conveniently forget Julio Urias’ 20-game suspension for domestic abuse
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 3h
The latest details of the toxic atmosphere in the Mets organization, as reported on Friday by The Athletic, are plenty gross, and certainly sound an alarm that the current front office, led by Sandy Alderson, is ill-equipped for the moment, to put...
The curious case of Mets ace Jacob deGrom - New York Daily News
by: Bill Madden — NY Daily News 3h
With two Cy Young Awards, two strikeout titles and one ERA crown, Jacob deGrom has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball the last seven years — and also one of the unluckiest.
How will another weather postponement impact Jacob deGrom? | Baseball Night in New York | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
The BNNY crew takes a look at the impact of another weather PPD on Jacob deGrom, who has already had three games rescheduled this season. Jim and Andy Martin...
Tweets
Veteran reliever Luis Avilán has a UCL tear. He's weighing next steps - either surgery or rest.Blogger / Podcaster
Highest swing & miss total by a starting pitcher against the Rockies in the Statcast era (since 2015): Corey Kluber: 26 (8/8/2017) Blake Snell: 25 (4/2/2019) Mat Latos: 24 (6/13/2015) Chris Sale: 24 (5/14/2019) Jacob deGrom: 24 (6/18/2018) @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Vanessa Weisbach is an athletic trainer in the #Mets organization. She is a key part of our team and helps players rehab and prevent injuries in the future. #LGMOfficial Team Account
They should make sure to squeeze in some batting practice, too (28th in SLG (.360).Yankees with early infield practice after committing three errors yesterday. They have 11 errors on the season (25th) and a .976 fielding percentage (27th). https://t.co/5mZrZyqBVcBeat Writer / Columnist
Today is the one-year anniversary of the Mets not wishing Jed Lowrie a happy birthday on Twitter.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: On the 14 days the Mets were scheduled to play this month, their game has been postponed or suspended seven times. https://t.co/G1dpsAIu1LBeat Writer / Columnist
