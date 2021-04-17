Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Braves call up Kazmar, who last played in 2008 in majors | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- The Atlanta Braves placed 36-year-old infielder Sean Kazmar Jr. on the active roster on Saturday, a move that put a big smile on the face of manager Brian Snitker.And for good reason. Kazmar

Empire Sports Media
Mets Game(s) Preview: (4/17/21) @ Colorado Rockies (3-10)

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 7m

Mother Nature was once again mean to the New York Mets as snow showers prevented the first game of their series with the Colorado Rockies. Thanks to the snow, the Mets will play their second straight doubleheader after another cancellation. https://tw

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Activate J.D. Davis From Injured List

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 7m

The Mets are reinstating third baseman J.D. Davis from the injured list, Tim Healey of Newsday was among those to note &hellip;

Mets Merized
Mets Activate J.D. Davis From 10-Day IL

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 22m

The New York Mets have activated third baseman J.D. Davis (hand contusion) from the 10-day injured list prior to their doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, the team announced.

Lohud
NY Mets, Colorado Rockies announce Game 1 lineups of Saturday's DH

by: John Connolly LoHud 23m

Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64) will start for the visiting Mets, while Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60) will go for the Rockies.

Mets Junkies
J.D. Davis activated from I.L.

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 26m

Mets third baseman J.D. Davis has been activated from the 10-Day Injured List. The Mets will in return option Jose Peraza back to the alternate site. During his 10-day stint on the I.L., Davis only missed six games due to games being postponed....

Amazin' Avenue
Mets activate J.D. Davis from injured list, option José Peraza

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 30m

Franklyn Kilome has cleared waivers, and Stephen Tarpley will be the 27th man for the Mets’ doubleheader today.

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - We've Been Here Before

by: Mike Steffanos Mack's Mets 1h

  By  Mike Steffanos Turns out that the  Mets   won't be playing  baseball in the snow tonight in Denver. Tonight's game has been canceled. ...

