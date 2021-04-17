Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - We've Been Here Before

by: Mike Steffanos Mack's Mets 53m

  By  Mike Steffanos Turns out that the  Mets   won't be playing  baseball in the snow tonight in Denver. Tonight's game has been canceled. ...

Mets Merized
Mets Activate J.D. Davis From 10-Day IL

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 12m

The New York Mets have activated third baseman J.D. Davis (hand contusion) from the 10-day injured list prior to their doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, the team announced.

Lohud
NY Mets, Colorado Rockies announce Game 1 lineups of Saturday's DH

by: John Connolly LoHud 14m

Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64) will start for the visiting Mets, while Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60) will go for the Rockies.

Mets Junkies
J.D. Davis activated from I.L.

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 17m

Mets third baseman J.D. Davis has been activated from the 10-Day Injured List. The Mets will in return option Jose Peraza back to the alternate site. During his 10-day stint on the I.L., Davis only missed six games due to games being postponed....

Amazin' Avenue
Mets activate J.D. Davis from injured list, option José Peraza

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 20m

Franklyn Kilome has cleared waivers, and Stephen Tarpley will be the 27th man for the Mets’ doubleheader today.

Newsday
Braves call up Kazmar, who last played in 2008 in majors | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 58m

(AP) -- The Atlanta Braves placed 36-year-old infielder Sean Kazmar Jr. on the active roster on Saturday, a move that put a big smile on the face of manager Brian Snitker.And for good reason. Kazmar

BallNine
The Ike Futch Era

by: Kevin Czerwinski BallNine 1h

Ike Futch struck out four times. Not in one game. Not in one week. Not in one month. Ike Futch struck out four times in 1963, a season in which he had 559 at-bats for Augusta of the Double-A South Atlantic League. He followed that up by striking out...

Film Room
Mets ready after postponements | 04/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

The Mets are ready to play after multiple postponed games, David Peterson ties a career high and more | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo

