Mets Activate J.D. Davis From 10-Day IL
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 22m
The New York Mets have activated third baseman J.D. Davis (hand contusion) from the 10-day injured list prior to their doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, the team announced.
Mets Game(s) Preview: (4/17/21) @ Colorado Rockies (3-10)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 7m
Mother Nature was once again mean to the New York Mets as snow showers prevented the first game of their series with the Colorado Rockies. Thanks to the snow, the Mets will play their second straight doubleheader after another cancellation. https://tw
Mets Activate J.D. Davis From Injured List
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 8m
The Mets are reinstating third baseman J.D. Davis from the injured list, Tim Healey of Newsday was among those to note …
NY Mets, Colorado Rockies announce Game 1 lineups of Saturday's DH
by: John Connolly — LoHud 23m
Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64) will start for the visiting Mets, while Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60) will go for the Rockies.
J.D. Davis activated from I.L.
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 26m
Mets third baseman J.D. Davis has been activated from the 10-Day Injured List. The Mets will in return option Jose Peraza back to the alternate site. During his 10-day stint on the I.L., Davis only missed six games due to games being postponed....
Mets activate J.D. Davis from injured list, option José Peraza
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 30m
Franklyn Kilome has cleared waivers, and Stephen Tarpley will be the 27th man for the Mets’ doubleheader today.
Mike's Mets - We've Been Here Before
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 1h
By Mike Steffanos Turns out that the Mets won't be playing baseball in the snow tonight in Denver. Tonight's game has been canceled. ...
Braves call up Kazmar, who last played in 2008 in majors | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- The Atlanta Braves placed 36-year-old infielder Sean Kazmar Jr. on the active roster on Saturday, a move that put a big smile on the face of manager Brian Snitker.And for good reason. Kazmar
