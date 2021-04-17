New York Mets
Mets Pregame Preview and predictions: Doubleheader Game 1 4/17/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 2h
This post is being written really early in the morning because I am at work all day and won’t be able to get predictions out. I hope to be home in time to make predictions for game 2, but if not I will write them down on my phone and screenshot it...
4/17/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies, Doubleheader Edition
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9m
The New York Mets (5-3) may be in first place in the National League East but they simply haven’t had many chances to play baseball. Seven of the Mets’ first 15 scheduled games have bee…
Gameday: Mets @ Rockies Game 1 - 4/17/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 18m
The Mets travel to Colorado to take on the Rockies. Mets (5-3) @ Rockies (3-10), 5:10 pm COL: Chi C...
MMO Game Thread 1: Mets @ Rockies, 5:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 33m
Saturday, April 17, 2021 • 5:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64) vs. RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60)SNY • MLBN • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMFor the fourth
Sports’ epic chokes, not those who capitalized, live on forever
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 38m
It was nothing personal, honest. For the most part, Hideki Matsuyama had charmed the world with his shot-making at Augusta National. That back-nine 30 on Saturday had catapulted him to the lead. He
Open thread: Mets vs. Rockies, 4/17/21
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 40m
Jacob deGrom takes the mound in the first game of a doubleheader at Coors Field.
Mets Game(s) Preview: (4/17/21) @ Colorado Rockies (3-10)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
Mother Nature was once again mean to the New York Mets as snow showers prevented the first game of their series with the Colorado Rockies. Thanks to the snow, the Mets will play their second straight doubleheader after another cancellation. https://tw
Mets Activate J.D. Davis From Injured List
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets are reinstating third baseman J.D. Davis from the injured list, Tim Healey of Newsday was among those to note …
Veteran reliever Luis Avilán has a UCL tear. He's weighing next steps - either surgery or rest.Blogger / Podcaster
Highest swing & miss total by a starting pitcher against the Rockies in the Statcast era (since 2015): Corey Kluber: 26 (8/8/2017) Blake Snell: 25 (4/2/2019) Mat Latos: 24 (6/13/2015) Chris Sale: 24 (5/14/2019) Jacob deGrom: 24 (6/18/2018) @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Vanessa Weisbach is an athletic trainer in the #Mets organization. She is a key part of our team and helps players rehab and prevent injuries in the future. #LGMOfficial Team Account
They should make sure to squeeze in some batting practice, too (28th in SLG (.360).Yankees with early infield practice after committing three errors yesterday. They have 11 errors on the season (25th) and a .976 fielding percentage (27th). https://t.co/5mZrZyqBVcBeat Writer / Columnist
Today is the one-year anniversary of the Mets not wishing Jed Lowrie a happy birthday on Twitter.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: On the 14 days the Mets were scheduled to play this month, their game has been postponed or suspended seven times. https://t.co/G1dpsAIu1LBeat Writer / Columnist
