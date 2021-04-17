Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets activate J.D. Davis from injured list

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

All told, 10 days on the injured list only cost J.D. Davis six games. “Right? All these rainouts?” Davis said, laughing. “It’s unbelievable.” The Mets welcomed their starting third baseman back after that 10-day, six-game stint on Saturday,...

Pete Alonso's RBI single | 04/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5m

NYM vs. COL at Coors Field

Newsday
60716019_thumbnail

Mets third baseman J.D. Davis returns to lineup after stint on injured list | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 22m

DENVER — J.D. Davis has returned to the Mets — and his role as the starting third baseman. Activated from the injured list prior to the team’s doubleheader against the Rockies on Saturday, Davis was i

Mike's Mets
60715977_thumbnail

Solutions in Search of a Problem

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 23m

No, not that Double Hook As I await the start of the New York Mets scheduled doubleheader vs. the Colorado Rockies, I feel a strong urge to...

Sportsnaut
60715715_thumbnail

New York Mets activate third baseman J.D. Davis from 10-day injured list

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 36m

The New York Mets on Saturday activated third baseman J.D. Davis from the 10-day injured list.

Daily News
60715557_thumbnail

Mets activate J.D. Davis from IL in time for doubleheader - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 44m

J.D. Davis didn’t miss much after he was placed on the injured list with a left-hand contusion.

The Mets Police
60715312_thumbnail

Don’t Break Jake: Mets game notes for April 17, 2021

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 57m

INF J.D. Davis has been activated from the 10-Day Injured List. INF José Peraza has been optioned to the alternate site. LHP Stephen Tarpley will be the team’s 27th man today. RHP Franklyn Kilome has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to the...

Mets 360
60715109_thumbnail

Game Chatter: Jacob deGrom & Joey Lucchesi (4/17/21)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

Please use this chatter for both games You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us

