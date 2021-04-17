Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
60717897_thumbnail

DeGrom records 9 straight strikeouts, narrowly misses Seaver's record

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 40m

The deGrominator came oh so close to finally catching Tom Terrific.New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom struck out nine consecutive Colorado Rockies batters on Saturday, a run that left him one shy of fellow Mets icon Tom Seaver's longstanding major-league

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Newsday
60718710_thumbnail

Mets rally in sixth and seventh to hand Jacob deGrom a victory over Rockies | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2m

DENVER — It took a little while, but the Mets finally scored for Jacob deGrom on Saturday. A game-winning rally in the seventh inning — the final frame of regulation — lifted the Mets to a 4-3 win aga

CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom flirts with history in comeback win over Rockies - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 3m

The Mets were nearly 0-3 when deGrom starts, despite his 0.45 ERA, but they stormed back late

CBS New York
60718633_thumbnail

Mets’ deGrom Strikes Out 9 In Row, 1 Shy Of Seaver’s Record

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 4m

DeGrom became just the ninth pitcher to strike out as many as nine in a row.

Daily News
60718568_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom nearly breaks Tom Seaver record in Mets win - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 6m

DeGrom was one strikeout shy of Tom Seaver's MLB record streak and the offense finally came through.

Mets Daddy

Jacob deGrom And Edwin Diaz Combine For 17 Strikeouts In Win

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 8m

To start the game, Jacob deGrom didn’t have his best stuff. In fact, he was “only” hitting 96 on the gun. Naturally, he was phenomenal. Starting with a strikeout of Josh Fuentes i…

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Amazin' Avenue
60718539_thumbnail

Final score: Mets 4, Rockies 3—Villar and Lindor save the day

by: Kory Powell SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m

Jacob deGrom was typically brilliant and the Mets found some late inning magic to steal a win.

Mack's Mets
50071994_thumbnail

Gameday: Mets @ Rockies Game 2 - 4/17/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 16m

    Game Two of today's double header.   Mets (6-3) @ Rockies (3-11) COL:  German Marquez  (#48, 26, RHP...

USA Today
60718152_thumbnail

Mets' deGrom strikes out 9 in row, 1 shy of Seaver's record

by: AP USA Today 27m

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight batters against Colorado, falling one shy of matching the...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets