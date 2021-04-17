Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

USA Today
60718152_thumbnail

Mets' deGrom strikes out 9 in row, 1 shy of Seaver's record

by: AP USA Today 19m

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight batters against Colorado, falling one shy of matching the...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mack's Mets
50071994_thumbnail

Gameday: Mets @ Rockies Game 2 - 4/17/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 8m

    Game Two of today's double header.   Mets (6-3) @ Rockies (3-11) COL:  German Marquez  (#48, 26, RHP...

Sports Illustrated
60717912_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom Strikes Out Nine Straight, One Shy of Tom Seaver's Record

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 31m

deGrom came one strikeout shy of tying MLB's all-time record, set by fellow Mets great Tom Seaver in 1970.

The Score
60717897_thumbnail

DeGrom records 9 straight strikeouts, narrowly misses Seaver's record

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 31m

The deGrominator came oh so close to finally catching Tom Terrific.New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom struck out nine consecutive Colorado Rockies batters on Saturday, a run that left him one shy of fellow Mets icon Tom Seaver's longstanding major-league

Film Room
60717882_thumbnail

Lindor's go-ahead RBI single | 04/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 32m

Lindor's go-ahead RBI single

MLB: Mets.com
60717862_thumbnail

deGrom K's nine straight, one shy of record

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 33m

Given that Jacob deGrom stands second only to Tom Seaver on so many Mets pitching leaderboards, it seemed appropriate that he spent his Saturday afternoon approaching yet another Seaver record. deGrom struck out nine consecutive batters against the...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
North Jersey
60717833_thumbnail

NY Mets' Jacob deGrom strikes out 9 straight, 1 shy of record

by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk North Jersey 36m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight Rockies batters on Saturday, falling one short of the Major League record.

Mets Junkies
59978466_thumbnail

Saturday’s Pitching Preview (Game Two) 4/17

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 38m

With the Mets taking the field for game one in the cold Denver weather, game two should expected to be a bit colder. The Mets will send lefty Joey Lucchesi to the hill in game two. So far this year, Lucchesi owns a 0-0 record with a 0.00 ERA as he’s...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets