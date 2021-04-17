New York Mets
Final score: Mets 4, Rockies 3—Villar and Lindor save the day
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
Jacob deGrom was typically brilliant and the Mets found some late inning magic to steal a win.
Jacob deGrom And Edwin Diaz Combine For 17 Strikeouts In Win
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1m
To start the game, Jacob deGrom didn’t have his best stuff. In fact, he was “only” hitting 96 on the gun. Naturally, he was phenomenal. Starting with a strikeout of Josh Fuentes i…
Gameday: Mets @ Rockies Game 2 - 4/17/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 10m
Game Two of today's double header. Mets (6-3) @ Rockies (3-11) COL: German Marquez (#48, 26, RHP...
Mets' deGrom strikes out 9 in row, 1 shy of Seaver's record
by: AP — USA Today 21m
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight batters against Colorado, falling one shy of matching the...
Jacob deGrom Strikes Out Nine Straight, One Shy of Tom Seaver's Record
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 33m
deGrom came one strikeout shy of tying MLB's all-time record, set by fellow Mets great Tom Seaver in 1970.
DeGrom records 9 straight strikeouts, narrowly misses Seaver's record
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 33m
The deGrominator came oh so close to finally catching Tom Terrific.New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom struck out nine consecutive Colorado Rockies batters on Saturday, a run that left him one shy of fellow Mets icon Tom Seaver's longstanding major-league
deGrom K's nine straight, one shy of record
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 36m
Given that Jacob deGrom stands second only to Tom Seaver on so many Mets pitching leaderboards, it seemed appropriate that he spent his Saturday afternoon approaching yet another Seaver record. deGrom struck out nine consecutive batters against the...
